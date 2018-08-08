The King is breaking in his new regal colors.

LeBron James took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to share a snapshot of himself decked out head to toe in his Lakers jersey for the first time.

James -- who nearly broke the internet with fan excitement, freak-outs and hot takes when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for $154 million just over a month ago -- finally gave his followers a glimpse at what he's going to look like when he's rocking purple and gold on the court when the upcoming NBA season kicks off later this year.

In the first of three pics, James rocked his No. 23 jersey -- the number he wore during both his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers -- as he walked through a parking structure in a pair of Nike 'I'm King' LeBron 15s.

LeBron James/Instagram

In a follow-up pic James shared to his story, the basketball great smiled for the camera while sitting in a dressing room in his new uniform. The big difference in this pic are the shoes. James opted to debut the Lakers-inspired Nike Undefeated x Zoom Kobe 1 Protros, complete with gold and a hint of purple.

The 33-year-old NBA star seemingly used the shoes to shade Lakers fans who were unhappy with comparisons between himself and retired Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

"U mad huh?!?!" James wrote on the snapshot, along with some laughing emojis. To make the dig more readily apparent, he followed it up with a final snapshot that was just a close-up of the Kobe-branded sneakers, over which he wrote, "Oh my bad I didn't properly intro these on my last post," along with more laughing and fire emojis.

LeBron James/Instagram

LeBron James/Instagram

While James' critics might not love seeing the star rocking Lakers colors, his overwhelming chorus of fans were deafening in their excitement.

Lebron wearing Kobe’s in a Laker jersey.



Feels unreal. pic.twitter.com/9xS8sVDQNz — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) August 9, 2018

It’s crazy seeing Lebron in a Laker uni. Still doesn’t seem real pic.twitter.com/NIVTA6ymoc — Nico DeCastro (@N1C0D) August 9, 2018

Laker fans watching LeBron's ig story pic.twitter.com/Pnfr0NgGy1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 9, 2018

LeBron James debuts Lakers-inspired Undefeated x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro pic.twitter.com/gxKW34ir3y — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) August 9, 2018

.@KingJames wearing the Nike Kobe 1 Protro PE at 2K shoot pic.twitter.com/Cwdfy6YpYg — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 9, 2018

For more on James' warmly received move to the Lakers, check out the video below.

