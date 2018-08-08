Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have parenting on lock.

The couple may have to balance their busy acting careers with raising their 3-year-old daughter, Arlo, but Meester wouldn't have it any other way.

"I think we're a pretty modern couple," the former Gossip Girl star told ET's Leanne Aguilera at ABC's Television Critics Association Press Day on Tuesday. "I think we sort of toggle back and forth... we both work, but also being actors, I think we understand each other, what we're both going through."



"I also think the nice thing about being an actor [is] you can work a lot, and when work is work, it's, like, super intense and long hours and you might not see your family for a long period. But then I'll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time [with Arlo]," she added. "I prefer it that way."

Meester, who stars on ABC's upcoming comedy Single Parents, also said being a mom has helped her relate to her character, Angie -- even though the details of their lives might not exactly line up.

"I think it kind of goes both ways, like, having a kid and being a mom. [It] prepares me to some extent, playing a mom. I bring the experiences with me. At least it's something that I've lived through," she explained. "But yeah, my kid is 3, not 7 [like my child on the show]. The school dropoffs have just sort [of] started that."

It might not be too long before Meester's parenting experiences catch up with her character's. If Arlo's entertainment choices are any indication, she's growing up pretty fast.

"She's really into Edward Scissorhands," Meester hilariously confessed. "It's actually not, like, really violent or anything. It's, like, very sweet and nice."

"We were like, 'I don't want to watch these cartoons anymore. I need to watch, like, a better movie," she added of how Arlo first got introduced to the Johnny Depp classic. "Because they watch stuff on repeat. So it's cute."

Single Parents premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 on ABC. See more on Meester in the video below.

