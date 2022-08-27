Fall is right around the corner, and fashion experts are predicting this season trend's to be bigger and better than ever. '70s aesthetics, Plazacore, and Western-inspired boots are all said to be projected winners, but the real star of the season? It's already here; enter: Barbiecore.

Shop Lele Sadoughi x Barbie

Barbiecore is taking the world by storm; from runways to TikTok, it's all-pink-all-the-time and only expected to get bigger. Though, if a full-fledged monochromatic moment is not your beat, you're in luck. In honor of Barbie Totally Hair's 30th Anniversary, Lele Sadoughi has a suitable solution.

Starting Saturday, August 27, Lele Sadoughi is releasing a limited-edition collection that pays homage to Totally Hair Barbie's 30th anniversary. The 13-piece collection brings Barbie Totally Hair to life with Lele's signature knotted headbands for adults and kids, maximal colorful jewels, and embellished claw clip. It's the perfect nostalgic collection millennial moms can share with their kids—and for those looking to dip their toes into the Barbiecore trend in a wearable way.

Whether you want to start small with an embellished claw clip or go full force with a hot pink velvet headband (that's so luxurious!), we're here to help. We've rounded up seven can't-miss items from the Lele Sadoughi x Totally Barbie Hair limited-edition collection that are perfect for fall and jumping on the Barbiecore trend.

