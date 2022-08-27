Lele Sadoughi Pays Homage to Barbie Total Hair’s 30th Anniversary with Its New Limited-Edition Collab
Fall is right around the corner, and fashion experts are predicting this season trend's to be bigger and better than ever. '70s aesthetics, Plazacore, and Western-inspired boots are all said to be projected winners, but the real star of the season? It's already here; enter: Barbiecore.
Barbiecore is taking the world by storm; from runways to TikTok, it's all-pink-all-the-time and only expected to get bigger. Though, if a full-fledged monochromatic moment is not your beat, you're in luck. In honor of Barbie Totally Hair's 30th Anniversary, Lele Sadoughi has a suitable solution.
Starting Saturday, August 27, Lele Sadoughi is releasing a limited-edition collection that pays homage to Totally Hair Barbie's 30th anniversary. The 13-piece collection brings Barbie Totally Hair to life with Lele's signature knotted headbands for adults and kids, maximal colorful jewels, and embellished claw clip. It's the perfect nostalgic collection millennial moms can share with their kids—and for those looking to dip their toes into the Barbiecore trend in a wearable way.
Whether you want to start small with an embellished claw clip or go full force with a hot pink velvet headband (that's so luxurious!), we're here to help. We've rounded up seven can't-miss items from the Lele Sadoughi x Totally Barbie Hair limited-edition collection that are perfect for fall and jumping on the Barbiecore trend.
Take your looks from dressed down to dressed up in seconds, thanks to the Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Totally Hair drop earrings. Sure to be the ultimate statement accessory, these two-tone bubble pink and turquoise green gemstones are sure to be worn on repeat.
No '90s-themed collection would be complete without the perfect hair clip, and the Simone Claw Clip is the perfect addition. Covered in electric aqua velvet and embellished with crystals and Totally Hair-themed charm and gold beads, it's the statement-making piece you can't afford to miss.
Black doesn't have to be boring, and this Barbie Totally Hair headband proves that. Designed with a thin black base and small knotted bow, this kid's headband is one-size and elevated with colorful embellishments.
Bigger is better, and this one-size women's headband is case and point. The retro-inspired print, featuring pops of turquoise, yellow, and pink, plus the oversized bow, ensures that this headband will be the topic of every conversation.
Lele Sadoughi fans rejoice: this one's for you! This headband features Lele's signature knotted top but elevates its design with the iconic Barbie logo that's sure to bring '90s nostalgia front and center.
Featuring the same Totally Hair 90's themed charms as the rest of the collection, this electric aqua base is a nice departure and an even better option for those who aren't looking to go full Barbiecore each and every day.
Naturally, we saved the best for last: this headband. Designed with a bold, bright Fuchsia pink base and adorned with multi-colored embellishments, this oversized headband is bound to be the focal point of every look.
