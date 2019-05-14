Lena Dunham is grateful to "everyone who has helped" her this year on her journey, including her famous friends.

The Girls star turned 33 on Monday and in celebration, she threw herself an early birthday party last week. Dunham posted pics from the event on Instagram, and in one of the first photos, she's seen posing with 55-year-old Brad Pitt.

Dressed in a gray newsboy hat, a white long-sleeve shirt and a gray T-shirt, Pitt smiles as he gives Dunham -- who is wearing a loose-fitting striped sundress -- a big side hug as she points to him.

The two worked together on Quentin Tarantino's movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, back in September. In the film, Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, the longtime stunt double of former Western TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), while Dunham plays a character named Gypsy.

Aside from the major movie stars at her party, Dunham shared why it was important for her to celebrate her birthday this year.

"I used to think there was something a bit unseemly about an adult leaning into their birthday, until I realized I was actually just jealous of the confidence and self-love it takes to say, 'It’s my day, people!'" she wrote. "I often felt I was making up for some original sin and that the nicest thing I could do for others on my birthday was make myself as unobtrusive as possible (it never worked and I usually either barfed or cried.)"

But this year was different. "This year I’m... wait for it... happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health and sobriety," she continued. "Thirty-two was good to me, and for 33 I wanted to say a big old thank you. So I hosted a Spring fundraiser for @friendlyhousela (the first recovery home for women in the United States) in LA last week. It was the best day ever."

Dunham, who has been sober for about a year, shared why this charity means so much to her.

"And today, rather than presents, I’d love for you to donate to Friendly House, which is dedicated to helping women navigate the journey through addiction to recovery," she wrote. "It’s a journey I know first hand can only be attempted with love and support, which is why I have started a scholarship fund for women who are determined to recover but don’t have the financial means to begin."

In addition to attending his friend's birthday party for a good cause, Pitt was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles and was asked about his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Here's what he had to say:

