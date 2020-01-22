Lena Waithe and wife Alana Mayo are going their separate ways.

ET has confirmed that the pair have split. They announced the news on Wednesday, which comes just two months after Waithe revealed they had gotten married.

"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

The screenwriter, producer, and actress revealed that she and Mayo had tied the knot during a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was guest hosted by John Legend.

"We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big, you know," Waithe said of their ceremony, as a photo of her and Mayo flashed on the screen. "That's my wife. She's beautiful."

"We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust," she shared. "It was her idea, like all good things are, and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there,' and I said, 'Cool, I'm down.'"

Waithe and Mayo announced their engagement in 2017. See more on Waithe in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lena Waithe to Receive Producing Honor at Variety's 10 Directors to Watch Brunch at PSIFF

Lena Waithe Reveals She Secretly Married Longtime Love Alana Mayo

Lena Waithe Moves to Amazon in Major New Deal

Lena Waithe Sounds Off on Kanye West's Love of Trump: 'Fame Is an Incredible Drug' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery