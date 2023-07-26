Whether you're gearing up for your first year of college, traveling for work, or playing the latest video game, Lenovo laptops are highly rated and extremely reliable. Just in time for the start of the back-to-school shopping season, it's a great time to shop for a new Lenovo laptop.

For a limited time, Lenovo's back-to-school sale is offering up to 75% off select laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet. From ThinkPads and Yoga models to the Legion series of gaming laptops, the Lenovo sale has something for everyone.

Shop the Lenovo Sale

Lenovo is slashing prices on laptops to help power students through the new school year or set your recent graduate up with a new PC for the job search ahead of them. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the new 10th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon are a serious productivity enhancer.

The ThinkPads and Ideapads discounted during the Lenovo sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest and greatest video games.

With numerous laptops for college, work or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Lenovo's back-to-school sale to help you find the right laptop for new school year.

ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11") Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11") Save 75% on the ThinkPad Yoga 11e laptop that can be opened a full 360 degrees for interacting with learning apps. Position it as a tent to watch videos or use it as a laptop for taking tests or writing papers with the full-sized keyboard. $1,009 $249 Shop Now

Yoga 7 (16" AMD) Lenovo Yoga 7 (16" AMD) Find the perfect balance between portability, power, and productivity. The latest AMD processors power simultaneous creative tasks while keeping you on the move with rapid charge and all-day battery life in an easy-to-carry 2-in-1 convertible design. $1,150 $890 Shop Now

