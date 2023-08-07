Tech

LG's C3 OLED TV Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now: Save Up to $610 on the New 4K TV

By ETonline Staff
LG C3
LG

OLED TVs are considered by many as some of the best TVs you can buy. Not only do they beat LED and QLED displays in picture quality and viewing angles, but OLED technology also allows for thinner displays. If you're ready to upgrade to a top-rated OLED screen, LG’s new C3 OLED 4K smart TV is on sale for it all-time low price at Amazon.

The 55-inch LG G3 OLED TV is available for $1,397, which is a $503 discount on the latest TV in one of the most popular OLED series ever. Amazon also has four other sizes on sale for up to $610 off. 

55" LG C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
Amazon
55" LG C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,397

LG’s new C3 boasts extraordinary color, contrast and brightness that OLED TVs have become known for in recent years. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, the 2023 LG C3 also has a Filmmaker Mode for an immersive cinematic experience right at home. With more processing power and new picture modes, it's tough to beat this OLED display.

Aside from stunning visuals, the new LG C3 OLED has an ultra slim design that helps it blend into your living room seamlessly. When you're finished watching your favorite shows, you can display art, photos and any other content you'd like. 

If you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG OLED C-Series is packed with gaming features and crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug in all the devices you need.

The TV deals on Amazon don't stop at the LG C3. We've found discounts on screens from Samsung, Sony, and more LG 4K TVs, too. Below, check out more of the best TV sales worth shopping now.

The Best TV Deals on Amazon Now

32" Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV (2022)
32" Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV (2022)
Amazon
32" Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV (2022)

This Insignia TV is an Amazon No. 1 best seller for its HD experience in 720p that provides crystal clear images. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming with this 32-inch TV—and control it all with your voice.

$170$90
55" Samsung The Frame TV (2022)
55" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon
55" Samsung The Frame TV (2022)

The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. This Samsung TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$1,500$1,148
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.

$1,900$1,398
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series
Samsung 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Amazon
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series

Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.

$998$700
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV

The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.

$600$430
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming, one of the best early deals.

$2,678$2,499
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV, AI-Powered 4K
Amazon
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.

$460$337

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

