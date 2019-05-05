Liam Hemsworth has once again found a playful way to mess with his ladylove, Miley Cyrus!

The 29-year-old movie star and his songstress wife were disembarking from their jet in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday when he decided to offer followers on social media his own rendition of Cyrus' huge 2009 single "Party In The U.S.A."

In the clip, Hemsworth screams the chorus to the anthem while chasing after Cyrus, who is wearing a red jumpsuit featuring the Playboy logo. He finally catches up to her in a fit of laughter, only to find her also recording him. The singer is smiling ear-to-ear at her hubby's not-exactly-on-key rendition of the song.

liam hemsworth screaming party in the usa at miley cyrus is something i will think about for a long time. pic.twitter.com/uC4SqxPVW1 — kahla ☁️ (@kahlajade) May 5, 2019

It turns out the couple were in town so Cyrus could surprise attendees with a performance at the Beale Street Music Festival. As soon she took the stage to do a soundcheck, social media exploded with videos and photos of her unscheduled appearance. She later took the stage again to deliver a full-blown performance. The song she started with? "Party In The U.S.A.," of course!

This trip comes just days after Hemsworth told GQ Australia that he'd like to eventually have "10, 15, maybe 20" kids with Cyrus.

#new video of @MileyCyrus at the soundcheck singing Party in USA at Beale street fest in Memphis today #mileycyruspic.twitter.com/TWanIEU6Lw — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) May 4, 2019

#new video of @MileyCyrus at the soundcheck at Beale street fest in Memphis today #mileycyruspic.twitter.com/MyVaEcgmrm — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) May 4, 2019

"One day," Hemsworth said of starting a family with his 26-year-old bride. "Once we don't have so many dogs. You couldn't bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we'll know when it's right. But right now? Not for the time being."

The couple currently has around seven dogs, two pigs, many horses and multiple cats.

