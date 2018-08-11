Lil' Kim actually does know Nicki Minaj.

During a radio interview on Real 92.3 this week, the "No Matter What They Say" rapper addressed her ongoing feud with Minaj, despite hilariously telling ET in June she "doesn't know" her.

Kim, who has exchanged jabs with Minaj several times over the past few years, appeared to want to put the drama behind her. "God bless [Nicki], I wish her the best," she said during the radio interview. "She did what she did, until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did. Once that happens, hopefully everyone will stop asking me."

The rapper did have something to add about the title of Minaj's new album, Queen, however.

"I don’t really care about that either. I was named that, I never named myself that. It’s a difference," Kim said. "When the streets name you that, Biggie named me that. I didn’t name myself that. When you gotta name yourself, that’s a whole different thing, I would never name myself that.”

Kim and Minaj's feud goes back years, most notably to 2011, when Kim released "Black Friday," an obvious play on Minaj's debut album title, Pink Friday, and called Minaj a "Lil' Kim clone" and a "wannabe." Minaj's songs, "Roman's Revenge," "Tragedy," "Y.U. Mad," "Stupid Hoe" and "I Am Your Leader" are all thought to be about Kim.

In 2012, Kim opened up about their beef in an interview on The Breakfast Club, once again accusing Minaj of copying her and not showing her the proper respect.

"The problem with her is she was very catty about it," Kim said at the time. "I never had a problem with her. I was always nice with her. She was a very obnoxious person."

Things reached a new point when ET interviewed Kim about Cardi B and Minaj in June. "You know, Cardi is my girl! I don't know the other one," Kim said. "But Cardi is my girl and so I'm so excited for my girl Cardi. I can't wait for her to have the baby. I love you, Cardi!"

Cardi and Minaj, meanwhile, appear to have put their issues behind them. Watch below.

