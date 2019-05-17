Lil Nas X's cultural phenomenon, "Old Town Road" feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, now has a music video!

Premiering via YouTube on Friday, the star-studded video for the catchy track features a number of noteworthy cameos.

From Chris Rock riding on a horse to Diplo, clad in a cowboy hat and strumming a muscical washboard on stage, the "official movie" takes fans on a fun journey of the Old Town Road through time, from 1889 - 2019.

Other A-listers who appear alongside Nas and Billy Ray, who are all decked-out as outlaws, include Ha Ha Davis, Rico Nasty, Jozzy, Young Kio and Vince Staples. See if you can spot them all:

The official music video comes just a few days after Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, created her own version.

The video begins with Kim walking through her hallway, before North takes center stage in a Jessie from Toy Story costume, dancing it out to the smash hit.

"What we do on maternity leave.... Directed and Choreographed by North," Kim captioned the video, which received major praise, including applause from Lil Nas X himself.

"No wayyy i love u guys for this," Nas commented. He then reposted the video to his own account, writing, "Its North’s song now u guys."

Check out her version below:

