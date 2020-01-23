Lil Nas X is hitting the GRAMMYs stage with some special guests!

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that Lil Nas X, BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and other surprise performers will take the stage for a special segment called "Old Town Road All-Stars."

All the announced singers have appeared on remixes of "Old Town Road," as did Young Thug, one performer that has yet to be confirmed for the special segment.

BTS' involvement in the performance was previously rumored. Talk about the possibility picked up when Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share a snap of herself backstage with the band, which includes members Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga, the latter of whom was not pictured.

"Look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)," Grande captioned the cute pic.

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

Additionally, the Recording Academy announced that Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and The War And Treaty will team up to perform "I Sing the Body Electric" in tribute to GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

Other performers include Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Bonnie Raitt, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson and YG.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gayle King Sits Down With Lizzo, Billie Eilish and More Ahead of 2020 GRAMMYs (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Ariana Grande Shares GRAMMY Rehearsal Pic With BTS and Fans Can't Keep Their Cool

Taylor Swift's GRAMMYs History: A Look Back at Her Most Memorable Moments

Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé Rock the Hottest GRAMMY Looks of All Time

Related Gallery