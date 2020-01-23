Lil Nas X, BTS and More to Team Up for 'Old Town Road All-Stars' GRAMMY Performance
Lil Nas X is hitting the GRAMMYs stage with some special guests!
On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that Lil Nas X, BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and other surprise performers will take the stage for a special segment called "Old Town Road All-Stars."
All the announced singers have appeared on remixes of "Old Town Road," as did Young Thug, one performer that has yet to be confirmed for the special segment.
BTS' involvement in the performance was previously rumored. Talk about the possibility picked up when Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share a snap of herself backstage with the band, which includes members Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga, the latter of whom was not pictured.
"Look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)," Grande captioned the cute pic.
Additionally, the Recording Academy announced that Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and The War And Treaty will team up to perform "I Sing the Body Electric" in tribute to GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich.
Other performers include Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Bonnie Raitt, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson and YG.
The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.
