Lil Nas X shared an update on his love life during his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

But not before the talk show host gave him a giant fright by having his “Old Town Road” collaborator, Billy Ray Cyrus, jump out of a box right as the two were getting deep into their discussion.

While the pair was talking about the rapper’s incredible rise to fame and how he revealed his sexuality to his family, Nas, 20, became suspicious of a box situated between him and DeGeneres.

“Nobody’s in this box, no?” he said, to which the host assured him, “No.”

However, within seconds, Cyrus popped out, screamed at Nas, then hilariously ran away!

“During rehearsal, you said, ‘No one’s going to scare me, right?’ and we had no intention until you said that,” DeGeneres explained. “You set the intention.”

With the fright fun out of the way, the two resumed their chat, with Nas sharing what inspired him to be open about his sexuality right as his music career was blowing up with “Old Town Road,” which was No. 1 for 19 weeks. The musician indicated he was gay in a tweet posted on World Pride Day on June 30.

“Just knowing it was something that I should have [already] done,” Nas said about what drove him to speak out. “But I was [previously] in a position where I had to worry about family and friends and how they would react. But in the past year, I’m on a new level, so it doesn’t really matter, I guess."



"And, also just how it would be good for the youngins listening to me right now, who are going to have to go through stuff like this in the future, to know that it’s all right,” he added.

Nas revealed that he had only informed his father and sister about a month earlier, conscious he should give them a “heads up.”

As for whether he’s now dating anyone, he replied, “Somewhat!”

During the interview, Nas also reflected on his rapid musical success and going from sleeping on the floor to becoming an award-winning, chart-topper.

“Last year I was sleeping on my sister’s floor promoting my music because I couldn’t go back home because my parents would be like, ‘You’re out of school for music? What are you doing?’” he said. “It’s understandable, but [I was] just promoting myself online, heavily.”

Nas also performed his latest single, “Panini,” on the show.

See more on the musician below.

