Well, it looks like Noah Cyrus' relationship with Lil Xan has come to an end, and for the absolute weirdest reasons imaginable.

The young couple -- who had only been dating for a few months but had already declared their love for one another and had collaborated on new music -- seemed to break up in a spectacularly public fashion over the labor day weekend when Lil Xan accused his girlfriend of cheating on him in a post on his Instagram story.

"I feel like I’m probably being cheated on," the 21-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Diego Leanos, wrote in a since-deleted post.

Soon after, Cyrus took to Instagram to explain why Leanos believed she was cheating on him. Apparently, she texted him a meme featuring singer Charlie Puth's head photoshopped onto a naked porn star's body.

The 18-year-old singer shared a screengrab of her NSFW text exchange with Leanos, which included a censored version of the Puth porn star meme, and wrote, "im heartbroken and confused. this is the meme i sent diego that made him think im cheating on him."

In the photo of the text exchange, Cyrus jokingly sent that meme, followed by "Charlie Puth." A confused Leanos texted back, "Why did you send that pic? Wtf."

He was so hurt, in fact, that Leanos took to his own Instagram story again to let his fans know that he was no longer planning on releasing a music video for "Live or Die," the song he recorded with Cyrus.

"Sorry to everybody, but I’m x-ing 'Live or Die,' that s**ts not coming out, the music video. Yeah, like, you know, people love to just hurt me," the artist said. He followed that up with another video where he lamented, "It just hurts so f**king bad. You think you know somebody, and then you just get used. Literally, my whole life is just being used."

While it's unclear why he felt Cyrus needed to use him when she comes from the Cyrus family, it's equally unclear why he feels his girlfriend would just text him a photo of someone she was cheating on him with, or why the other guy would look like a buff version of the guy who sang "We Don't Talk Anymore."

Even Cyrus recognized the strangeness when she took to twitter to write, "Concerned and confused."

Meanwhile, Leanos' Instagram meltdown continued when he took his commemorative RIAA platinum plaque for his single "Betrayed," and the put it in his bathtub and recorded himself apparently urinating on it.

The singer captioned the video, which he posted Monday afternoon, "THIS PLAQUE MEANS NOTHING MY FANS MEAN EVERYTHING."

Cyrus also recorded an Instagram Live video where she tearfully addressed the situation and promised to "explain it more in the next couple of days," but stressed, "I never did anything that I’m getting accused of."

The couple were totally head-over-heels for one another last month when ET caught up with them at the 2018 MTV VMAs in New York, where they gushed about making music together.

"We literally, like, went into the studio one night and fell asleep,” Cyrus explained. “And woke up a banger and then we were like, ‘We need to get one out in the next week,’ so we wrote ‘Live or Die’ and like put it out in a week and it's like, the reaction is amazing."

When asked if the pair are in love, Leanos quickly replied, “Of course we’re in love."

"I’m obsessed with him," Cyrus added. Check out the full interview in the video below.

