It may have been “freaking cool” working alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B in the upcoming Hustlers movie, but there’s nothing quite like coming home to her Riverdale family for Lili Reinhart!

The actress is part of a star-studded cast for the film, which dropped its hot new trailer on Tuesday.

“I mean, it was really freaking cool to be a part of all these bada-- women and just to work among them,” Reinhart told Leanne Aguilera while she and her Riverdale castmates stopped by ET’s suite at 2019 Comic-Con in San Diego, California. “It was just a cool experience, so different to Riverdale.”

“It’s weird to go from a set you’re on for nine months straight to a movie where you’re getting to know everyone again,” she added. “It kind of makes you appreciate the fact that we’re such a family. I’ve got my [Riverdale] family and friends with me for most of the year, but it was fun to meet new people and it was a good experience.”

Reinhart stars as Annabelle in the film, which was inspired in by a New York magazine article about a real-life group of former strippers who teamed up in a bid to swindle their Wall Street clients.

"The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules," Ramona, played by Lopez, says in the trailer for the film, which also stars Constance Wu, Will Ferrell, Julia Stiles and Lizzo. "It's like robbing a bank, except you get the keys. Are you in?"

Reinhart is then shown getting champagne poured down her throat straight from the bottle.

Lopez recently spoke to ET about the challenge of learning to pole dance for the film.

"Learning pole dancing was probably one of the most challenging things I've ever done for a film," Lopez admitted. "But it was worth it. I love this character. I love this story. It's a really gritty New York story with women at the forefront -- the thing actresses dream of -- and to be able to produce it and star in it was very special."



Lopez also recently revealed that she visited strip clubs with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, while preparing for the role.

See more on the movie, which hits theaters on Sept. 13, below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Took Alex Rodriguez to a Strip Club to Research 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Constance Wu Strip and Scam in 'Hustlers' Trailer

Cardi B Dishes On New Album, 'Hustlers,' and Yes, a Beauty Line Is Coming! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery