Lilly Pulitzer Sale: Shop the Best Sale Ever Event -- Last Day

By ETonline Staff
lilly pulitzer sale
Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer's massive rare sale ends soon!

The Lilly Online Sale -- which slashes prices up to 70% on colorful dresses, tops, swimsuits, activewear and more -- ends Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Select girls', men's and boys' items are on sale as well. All orders over $25 ship free, and all sale items are final sale.

The classic women's fashion brand doesn't feature a regular sale section on its site and only occasionally offers discounts to customers. So when they do have sales like this one, it's a huge deal. Take advantage of these incredible prices before they expire!

Below, shop a few of our favorite items from the Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Online Sale.

Nila Lace Jumpsuit
Lilly Pulitzer
Nila Lace Jumpsuit
Lilly Pulitzer
Nila Lace Jumpsuit
Lilly Pulitzer

Fun, flattering and just the right amount of flowy.

REGULARLY $238

Cristal Maxi Dress
Lilly Pulitzer
Cristal Maxi Dress
Lilly Pulitzer
Cristal Maxi Dress
Lilly Pulitzer

Bright colors, floral print and feminine details -- this is a classic Lilly Pulitzer dress.

REGULARLY $228

Garden Earring
Lilly Pulitzer
Garden Earring
LIlly Pulitzer
Garden Earring
Lilly Pulitzer
The perfect complement to any fall outfit. Wear a high pony to really show them off.
REGULARLY $58

Isle Lattice One-Piece Swimsuit
Lilly Pulitzer
Isle Lattice One-Piece Swimsuit
Lilly Pulitzer
Isle Lattice One-Piece Swimsuit
Lilly Pulitzer

Soak up the last moments of summer in style with this lattice one-piece swimsuit. Don't forget the SPF!

REGULARLY $138

Athea Tassel Sweater
Lilly Pulitzer
Athea Tassel Sweater
Lilly Pulitzer
Athea Tassel Sweater
Lilly Pulitzer

It might not keep you completely warm, but it'll keep you totally stylish.

REGULARLY $138

Glitter iPhone X/XS Case
Lilly Pulitzer
Glitter iPhone X/XS Case
Lilly Pulitzer
Glitter iPhone X/XS Case
Lilly Pulitzer

Pop this glittery case onto your phone for an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $28

