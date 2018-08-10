Lindsey Vonn isn't ready to run down the aisle just yet.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the Olympian at the Los Angeles premiere of Mile 22 on Thursday night, where she opened up about her recent comments about Justin Bieber -- and insisted she's not looking to follow in his footsteps with a "surprise engagement" to her own boyfriend, hockey player P.K. Subban.

"We're enjoying our moment and we're not, you know, going to do some, like, crazy surprise engagement anytime soon," she said, explaining that Bieber's engagement to his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, after just weeks of dating, isn't exactly up her alley. It's not up Subban's either.

"There might be some more cliff diving going on. There might be some more extravagant vacations. That's where we're at right now. We've got a lot to accomplish this season, so I know that this year, she's got the ski season, I've got the hockey season, so let's start there," Subban added, insisting they're not throwing any shade at Bieber.

"I hope Mr. Bieber... he's engaged, but I wish him the best, you know what I mean, moving forward," he said.

Vonn and Subban made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Awards in June and have seemingly been inseparable ever since, making it work with their busy schedules.

"[I've] got some projects lined up. [I] can't talk about them yet, so we'll see," Vonn teased of any movies in her future. "There is something coming in front of the screen, behind the screen. You'll have to wait and see."



"I'm going to ski for one more year. One more record I really need to break, and then I'll most likely move on," she revealed, as her Canadian beau shared his own ideas for her retirement.

"She's gotta teach me to ski! She's done, I don't know how to ski, so she's gotta teach me!" he joked.

Subban might just be lucky enough to get a private lesson or two from the alpine skier, who's clearly very smitten by him. "[He's got] devilish good looks. I don't know, he's pretty cute," she confessed. "He's got bigger legs than me. That's the most important thing."

"That I do. That I do," Subban said. "But what more could you ask for than Lindsey Vonn, right?"

