Friends fans will soon be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the megahit sitcom's premiere, and star Lisa Kudrow has some fond memories of how it all began.

The actress spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at a special screening of her new comedy, Booksmart, at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, and reflected on her favorite memory and episode from her time on the celebrated series.

"The pilot. Just how thrilling that was," Kudrow said as she reflected on the show's very first episode, which premiered Sept. 22, 1994 on NBC, and set the groundwork for the show's nine-season run.

"We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games," Kudrow recalled of her first time acting alongside her beloved cast members. "It was fun."

While she clearly has some good memories of her time on the show, Kudrow said that she doesn't "know the last time" she saw a Friends re-run, and admitted that she doesn't really have an interest in it.

"I don't watch it if it's on," Kudrow shared. "I might not like myself [on the show], so I'd rather not risk that."

While the show's big milestone anniversary is just a few months away, Kudrow's son, Julian Murray Stern, just celebrated a milestone of his own when he turned 21 last week, and Kudrow brought him along to the star-studded screening on Monday, where they walked the red carpet together and smiled for cameras.

Her new film, Booksmart, follows two successful, intelligent high school seniors, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), who decide to cut loose and break some rules to have the wild, fun high school experience they never got a chance to enjoy.

For Kudrow, who plays Amy's mom, the fun story of outcasts and friendship reminded her of her own celebrated 1997 comedy classic, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, in which she starred opposite Mira Sorvino.

"Even though [Romy and Michele] were idiots and these girls are really smart -- and it was about a different time with a completely different tone -- it's ultimately about best friends," Kudrow shared.

Booksmart opens in theaters May 24.

