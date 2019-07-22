Lisa Rinna is speaking out in support of her daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, who recently revealed she had sought professional help with her health and wellbeing.

On Friday, Delilah shared how she entered rehab twice after her life started to feel like it was falling apart. Rinna took to social media to share further insight into the admissions.

“First of all I want to say how proud I am of both our girls,” Lisa wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday. “I am in awe of how brave and courageous they are. In reguards to Delilah’s recent post, I think it’s time to discuss the condition that started it all – PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcoal Infections.)

Lisa went on to state that around 10% of pediatric patients develop the infection to some extent, but that the case was “extreme” for 21-year-old Delilah, one of the two daughters Rinna shares with husband Harry Hamlin.

“[It] caused serious anxiety and multiple phobias,” Lisa shared. “Thankfully we found the appropriate therapies and overtime she is doing much better. If your child is struggling with anxiety check out PANDASNETWORK.ORG.”

While sharing her story on Friday, Delilah did not mention PANDAS, however she admitted she had been hesitant to speak out about her struggles given how she now has a wide following on social media. She decided to open up in the hopes of being a “positive influence” on her younger followers and help others who suffer anxiety and depression.

"This time last year I was in rehabilitation,” she said. “I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression. I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative. I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn't get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it."

Delilah then detailed how she reached breaking point and called her mom, got on a plane to Los Angeles and was admitted into a rehab facility two weeks later. There she learned about self-love, independence and not feeling shame and guilt.

Delilah’s sister, Amelia, has previously shared her own struggles with anorexia in emotional social media posts.

