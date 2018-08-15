Lisa Vanderpump doesn't seem to feel any competitive heat from Lindsay Lohan over the actress' upcoming new reality series, tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club.

ET's Lauren Zima met with Vanderpump at her new West Hollywood hot spot, Tom Tom, for an inside look at the stylish new cocktail bar, where she reacted to comparisons between Lohan's upcoming show and her own Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules.

"I don't think that we're that similar," a dubious Vanderpump explained delicately.

While the reality star's hit Bravo show follows Vanderpump and the personal and professional lives of the employees at SUR, her restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood, Lohan's upcoming series -- produced for MTV -- will follow the 32-year-old actress and entrepreneur as she opens a new business venture in Mykonos.

When asked if Vanderpump had the opportunity to give Lohan any advice on her new show -- or running a business -- she said it hasn't come up.

"No, I haven't. She hasn't asked for any," she said, adding with a laugh, "Maybe she should, though."

As for her own new venture, Tom Tom, Vanderpump is collaborating with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who run the cool, elegant new establishment.

"Everything about Tom Tom is out of the ordinary," Vanderpump told ET as she led a walkthrough of the steampunk-inspired lounge with an adventurous speakeasy feel, including an ornate, quasi-industrial grand clock on which the hands actually move in reverse.

"The clock goes backwardsn so you sip a cocktail and you get younger," Vanderpump joked.

For the first time, Vanderpump worked with artist designer and creative director Nick Alain to get the perfect feel for Tom Tom, and she said the end result is breathtaking.

"Whenever we do a restaurant, [when] it comes to fruition [and there is] everything we've imagined, everything we've kind of conjured up in our mind, suddenly to see it there is just like a dream come true," she said. "And this has taken it to a whole new level."

Vanderpump praised working alongside Alain as "extraordinary," reflecting, "Working with Nick, who has created all these unbelievable pieces… it's been really a different experience for me and I've really enjoyed it."

As for the ambiance and dress code, Vanderpump said it's the perfect environment for guests to embrace a semi-casual yet chic elegance that mirrors the stylish mood of the lounge and elevates the experience of a night out on the town in West Hollywood. Tom Tom officially opened for business last week.

While she's enjoying the grand opening of a new establishment, she's also gearing up for the ninth season of her other reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, alongside a brand new castmate, Denise Richards.

"It's always great to have a new dynamic because it always switches things up," said Vanderpump, who revealed that she's already spent a bit of time with the actress. "I've only spent a few hours around her, but I do know that she's really crazy about dog rescue, so that was kind of a bonding moment for the two of us."

No premiere date has been announced yet for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

