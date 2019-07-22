Lisa Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, is sounding off against his wife's former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars following her recent departure from the series.

Todd took to Instagram on Sunday to share his thoughts about his wife's dramatic and tumultuous relationships with her fellow castmates, whom Todd slammed for being "petty" while decrying the "nastiness" shown to Vanderpump.

"Yes, it’s my birthday and normally positive things happen on this day! So I would like to get some things off my chest," Todd wrote in a lengthy statement. "It's a year this next month that all the negativity against my wife started. I know I am not the most eloquent writer - I see and speak in simple terms. This year, there has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink. When, at a time in her life like this, she needed her friends!"

"What really irks me is the hypocrisy of this whole matter," Todd added. "The very PUBLIC issues - lawsuits, over 50 million dollars of them, loans in default, rehab, business misdoings, bankruptcies - have all been swept under a carpet. Lifestyles paid for with other people's money, I call bulls**t!"

It was revealed earlier this year that Vanderpump had left RHOBH after having a major fallout with several of her close friends and co-stars, most notably Kyle Richards. Todd's reference to the "lawsuits" and "business misdoings" seems to be allusions to the high-profile legal drama facing Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul, aka "PK," and Erika Girardi's husband, Tom.

Todd also called out the massive and highly public feuding over the so-called "Puppygate" drama that dominated the most recent season of RHOBH.

"It disgusts me that the very fact that a resolution passed through Congress, in an attempt to save thousands of dogs worldwide, was brushed aside - years of our work was ignored as all the focus was on just one dog (that is now in a happy home, not biting, pecking or whatever you choose to call it.)," Todd wrote, referring to the puppy known as Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, whom Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, before giving it to another home after the small pup allegedly bit her husband and child.

"I am not asking for anything now, not even the 5 grand owed to our dog charity.. But I am asking for this hatred to stop!" Todd stated. "I didn't want my wife to go to the reunion as it has been bullying. Yes, I used that word, bullying, because that is what this nonstop attack has been. It sickened me to see my wife in tears and I am proud of her even doing the Angel Food when she has been so down."

It’s my birthday and I will speak if I want to! pic.twitter.com/tCJu156X7C — Ken Todd (@KenToddBH) July 21, 2019

Todd then went on to slam Richards and co-star Camille Grammer for insulting remarks made, claiming Vanderpump had "bad breath" and Lisa Rinna -- along with several other castmembers -- mocking the Vanderpump Rose brand of wine.

"To now attack her personal hygiene disgusts me, I could put it out here that my wife's breath is as sweet as she is, I am the one who kisses her daily I should know. I am angry as it is a vile lie....Like so many other things that have been said about her," Todd wrote. "Attacking our kid's business, Vanderpump Rose, which we have all worked so hard on is just mean spirited! It's in some of the best restaurants in the world."

"Their pettiness says everything. There are so many things WE could've said but haven't," he concluded. "So it's not just Goodbye Kyle that I want to say ... it's goodbye to all of the vicious nastiness...there I feel much better now. Happy birthday to me."

Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at a Project Angel Food event in Los Angeles earlier this month, Vanderpump said she's focusing on the positive right now after not only leaving the show, but also moving on from the difficult year she's faced following the unexpected deaths of her brother, Mark, and mother, Jean.

"I've had a lot of negativity in my life over the last year and I really am trying to focus on the good that people can do and bring to the world," Vanderpump, 58, explained. "Losing my brother to suicide was very very difficult, my only sibling. I really floundered with that and sometimes, you just can't deal. Especially being a restaurateur, you're out in the public eye, and being on television, it was very difficult."

"Then, I just lost my mother a couple weeks ago. The funeral was last week, so I just came back from England. But that's life, and we all have to deal with loss in our life," she continued. "It's about moving forward and remembering the good times."

Vanderpump went on to share that when it came down to leaving RHOBH, she doesn't "regret it at all."

"What I regret is the fact that my exit wasn't as positive as some of the wonderful moments I've had on the show," she explained. "I wanna be really clear about this because there's a lot of negativity about this whole Housewives situation… but I really had an amazing time. Bravo's been incredible to me, and I don't want to see them bashed for anything because it's given me an incredible platform to do wonderful things, and I'm very thankful for that."

Check out the video below to hear more.

