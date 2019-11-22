And baby makes four!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Nov. 19. The happy couple shared the exciting news, and first photos of their new bundle of joy, on their social media on Thursday.

"Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52pm. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long," the now mother of two wrote alongside a sweet snap of Lilah. "Welcome to the family sweet baby girl! 🎀"

Tori's sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff, congratulated the couple, writing, "SHE IS PERFECT❤😭 we love her so much already."

Tori also posted a black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story of her holding Lilah and her 2-year-old son, Jackson, in her hospital bed, as well as another family pic.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Zach also shared a close-up photo of his daughter, adding, "Love her."

Zach's mom, Amy Roloff, also couldn't help but show off her new grandchild. "She’s here. Lilah Ray Roloff 💕 was born Nov 19th, 2019 to Zachary and Tori and big brother Jackson. Woohoo!" she began. "My grand-daughter has my heart and is loved 💕 so much already. She’s beautiful and precious and a blessing to our family."

"I’m so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them," she continued. "Congrats Zachary and Tori. You two are amazing parents. Love you 💗 I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be a grandma again. 😊"

Zach met Tori in 2010 when she worked at the Roloff family farm. They got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child together in 2017.

Congrats to the happy family!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff Marries Isabel Sofia: See the Pics!

'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Announce She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Leaving 'Little People, Big World' After 14 Years

Shay Mitchell Opens Up About Life As a New Mom and Talks Baby Girl Atlas' First Big Trip (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery