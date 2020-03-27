Congratulations to Little Women: LA's Terra Jolé and her husband, Joe Gnoffo!

ET has learned that the couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl, whom they decided to name Magnolia August. Magnolia was born on March 11 weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz. and measured 20 inches. She joins their 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, and their 3-year-old son, Grayson, as the newest addition to the family.

"We are tucked away safely at home and waiting for all of this to pass so we can finally introduce our friends and family to our Magnolia," the couple said in a statement to ET on Friday about welcoming their baby during the coronavirus pandemic. "While we understand these are uncertain times, we are overjoyed to be here, a family of five!"

Jolé and Gnoffo said Magnolia is achondroplasia and will be tested to see if she's also pseudoachondroplasia as well when it's safe to be out and about. Jolé also shared with ET an adorable photo of her holding a sleepy Magnolia.

ET confirmed that Jolé was pregnant with her third child in November. For more on Jolé, watch the video below.

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

