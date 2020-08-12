Lizzo has launched new sunglasses for her collection with Quay! The musician's second collection with the eyewear brand is all about empowering communities to vote. Lizzo stars in the 2020 Represent campaign, rocking statement-making frames from her line.

Seven new styles, including a blue light glasses option, have been added to the Quay x Lizzo range. Lizzo's latest designs boast a variety of show-stopping shades from round lenses with star cutouts to a crystal-embellished aviator. Prices range from $55 to $125. Right now, buy any pair sitewide and get one for free.

The collection is also offering a limited-edition Speak Out "Vote" reusable face mask. From every mask purchase, 100% of proceeds will be donated to your choice of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) or Election Protection.

Quay

"Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we’re making a change. But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn’t something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power," Lizzo said in a press release. "Representation is important to me. It helps people feel seen. It celebrates diversity. The American people deserve to feel seen and we deserve a government that reflects our beautiful diverse country and ideals."

Quay

Quay is also donating $100,000 to "help fund LDF’s Prepared to Vote initiative to protect voting rights + support Black political engagement and Lawyers' Committee's Election Protection program. Election Protection, anchored by the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline, is the nation's premier voter protection program working year-round to ensure that all voters have an equal opportunity to vote and have that vote count."

Shop the Quay x Lizzo collection.

Speak Out Quay x Lizzo Quay Speak Out Quay x Lizzo This limited-edition reusable face mask has three layers of protection, adjustable nose wire and adjustable straps. $10 at Quay

After Party Quay x Lizzo Quay After Party Quay x Lizzo Sleek square sunnies with metal accent temples. $55 at Quay

Around the Way Quay x Lizzo Quay Around the Way Quay x Lizzo Oversized, square rimless lenses in a stunning pink mirrored shade. $65 at Quay

Starry Eyed Quay x Lizzo Quay Starry Eyed Quay x Lizzo A classic, versatile aviator style. $65 at Quay

From the Top Limited Edition Quay x Lizzo Quay From the Top Limited Edition Quay x Lizzo The crystals make these aviator sunnies so glamorous. $125 at Quay

Hold For Applause Quay x Lizzo Quay Hold For Applause Quay x Lizzo Edgy shield sunglasses for those who want to turn heads. $65 at Quay

Seeing Stars Quay x Lizzo Quay Seeing Stars Quay x Lizzo Chic blue light glasses with cutout star details. $65 at Quay

Totally Buggin Quay x Lizzo Quay Totally Buggin Quay x Lizzo We're obsessed with these ombré almond-shaped cat-eye frames. $55 at Quay

Check out all the styles at Quay.

