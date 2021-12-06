Shopping

Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Face Oil is Available at Amazon -- And It's on Sale for $34

By ETonline Staff
Lizzo has influenced us, again! Lucky for us, the musician's favorite face oil is on sale at Amazon. While shopping, check out Amazon's Daily Deals for tons of discounts on beauty products and much more.  The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently available for $34 along with some of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more Sunday Riley or other celebrity-loved brands, Amazon's sale includes savings on the skincare line's fan favorites.

Shop ET's picks for Sunday Riley products, below. 

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to help the skin look more radiant and work as an antioxidant defense.
$40$34
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Nordstrom
A gentle cleanser that draws out dirt and impurities without stripping the skin.
$35
Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, Limited Edition
Amazon
This Sunday Riley 11 piece set features their hottest products to transform and nurture your skin.
$129
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Nordstrom
The U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil is great for acne-prone skin. The green facial oil contains 1.5% salicylic acid to combat breakouts and congestion without leaving a greasy feeling. Use code BLACK for 30% off.
$40
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Nordstrom
Made with 9 cold-pressed, superfood seed oils, the Juno Face Oil restores and soothes dehydrated skin.
$72
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Nordstrom
A transforming night oil that boosts the look and feel of skin plumpness overnight. Use code BLACK for 30% off.
$55
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Nordstrom
Treat your skin to the ultimate high-dose retinoid serum that fights the signs of aging and improves the look of UV damaged skin. Use code BLACK for 30% off.
$85

