Lizzy Caplan is loving motherhood -- so much so, she "10 out of 10" would "highly recommend."

The 40-year-old actress opened up about her son and husband in a rare interview with GRAZIA USA, telling the women's magazine she's just in awe of the little man she's watching grow up right before her very own eyes. She and English actor Tom Riley welcomed their son, Alfie, back in 2021, and she gushes at the chance to talk about the kiddo.

"There are moments where you're just watching this little person do a thing and you're just beaming at him and you don't even realize you're beaming until maybe you see a picture of yourself watching him do this thing and you realize, 'Oh my, I'm smiling so much right now,'" she tells GRAZIA USA. "I was smiling without being totally aware that I'm smiling -- it's like this unrivaled pure joy."

Caplan quipped she has no hobbies at the moment, and that Alfie's "is him," as in her son. But she wouldn't have it any other way.

"Motherhood's good stuff," she says. "Highly recommend. 10 out of 10 would recommend."

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star also had high praise for her husband of five years, calling the 41-year-old actor "father of the century."

"We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this," Caplan says. "And it’s just so much more mind blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it. That’s been our experience."

And, when it comes to co-parenting, Caplan can't fathom going through this wonderful journey with someone else.

"This division of labor can really fall to the woman in the majority of cases," Caplan explains. "I definitely could not have worked as much as I’ve worked this year if I didn’t have this partnership with my husband. But also, it just wouldn’t be as fun if we weren’t sharing all of it 50-50. We’re pretty good at seeing the funny in stressful situations. I do feel very, very lucky."

Caplan also grew excited when a longtime friend came up in the conversation, one Lindsay Lohan. Caplan, who played Janis Ian in the 2004 classic Mean Girls, said she loves seeing Lohan's resurgence on the heels of her Netflix Christmas film, Falling for Christmas.

"I am so on board with this return of Lindsay Lohan. I'm just pumped," Caplan says. "She was such an incredible talent when she was working as a kid and a young adult so I'm happy to see that she's coming back."

Caplan also didn't leave any doubt about where she stands with a Mean Girls sequel.

"Of course I would want to be a part of it; I would be an idiot not to join," she says. "But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don't know what's left of the story."

Back in 2019, Lohan told ET about her hopes of getting the gang back together.

"The whole cast wants to do it, but we have to make sure we're all doing it together," Lohan said, adding that she's even gotten Jimmy Fallon interested in signing on. "Jimmy Fallon's also going for it too. He was helping me out today, actually."

In November 2020, Lacey Chabert told ET she had a pretty good idea what she thinks her Mean Girls character, Gretchen Wieners, would be doing in 2020.

"I feel like Gretchen is running the toaster strudel empire and she probably ended marrying Jason [played by Daniel DeSanto] and they probably have, like, six babies," Chabert said with a laugh.

Just a month prior, the cast came together for a special reunion that aimed to increase voter turnout and awareness. The reunion stirred long-standing questions among fans about a possible future sequel, and Chabert said it's not impossible.

"We didn't talk about it at the reunion, but I think I know most of us would definitely entertain that thought," Chabert told ET at the time. "I mean, playing Gretchen was one of the most fun characters I've ever played."

RELATED CONTENT:

Amanda Seyfriend on Cementing Her Place in Cinematic History With ‘Mean Girls’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Is Full of 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia

Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese Reunite for 'Mean Girls' Tribute

Lindsay Lohan Talks 'Mean Girls' Hair and Iconic 'Vanity Fair' Cover

11 Things You Didn't Know About 'Mean Girls'

Related Gallery