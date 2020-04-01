Need to stock up on hand cream with all the hand washing you've been doing lately? Luckily, L'Occitane en Provence, the company behind the bestselling Shea Butter Hand Cream, is having a sitewide sale.

The Manosque-based beauty brand, founded by Olivier Baussan in Provence in 1976, is known for its luxurious, high-quality beauty products of skin care and body care made with natural ingredients. L'Occitane offers 20% off full-price items for its Friends and Family Sale with the code FRIEND at checkout. Free shipping is also included.

In addition to the Shea Butter Hand Cream, add other L'Occitane favorites to cart, including the calming Lavender Foaming Bath, the beloved Almond Shower Oil and the Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum.

Shop ET Style's top picks of L'Occitane products.

Shea Butter Hand Cream L'Occitane L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream L'Occitane Stock up on L'Occitane's bestselling Shea Butter Hand Cream. Formulated with 20% organic shea butter, honey, almond extracts and coconut oil, this creamy balm absorbs fast to nourish and moisturize the hands. According to the brand, one is sold every two seconds globally. REGULARLY $29 $23.20 at L'Occitane

Cherry Blossom Hand Cream L'Occitane L'Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream L'Occitane Love a hand cream with fragrance? Opt for the cherry blossom version of the Shea Butter Hand Cream. The light sweet, floral scent is simply gorgeous. REGULARLY $24 $19.20 at L'Occitane

Lavender Cleansing Hand Wash L'Occitane L'Occitane Lavender Cleansing Hand Wash L'Occitane This gentle hand wash won't dry out your skin -- only cleanse, soften and leave a light scent of lavender fields. REGULARLY $24 $19.20 at L'Occitane

Almond Shower Oil L'Occitane L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil L'Occitane Offer a luxurious element to your shower experience with the beloved Almond Shower Oil. Just add water to turn the oil into a sheer, milky lotion to cleanse and hydrate the body. REGULARLY $25 $20 at L'Occitane

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane The Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum is a bestseller for good reason. The oil-and-serum hybrid is suitable for all ages and skin types. The patented organic immortelle essential oil contains antioxidant and anti-aging properties that help to fight against environmental aggressors and restore the skin's elasticity. Apply before sleep to wake up looking more radiant and hydrated. REGULARLY $59 $47.20 at L'Occitane

Lavender Foaming Bath L'Occitane L'Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath L'Occitane Self-care is so important right now, so treat yourself to a relaxing bath by pouring the Lavender Foaming Bath into the tub. The rich foam and aromatic scent will help soothe your skin and soul. REGULARLY $39 $31.20 at L'Occitane

Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream L'Occitane L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream L'Occitane Does your body feel uncomfortably dry? This ultra rich body cream is specifically made for dry to very dry skin. With 25% shea butter, the cream is the solution to nourish the skin and restore hydration without leaving a greasy film. It is said to last for 72 hours. REGULARLY $44 $35.20 at L'Occitane

Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap in Verbena L'Occitane L'Occitane Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap in Verbena L'Occitane If you prefer a classic bar of soap, this large shea butter option is for you. The gentle formula won't leave the skin feeling tight and dehydrated. Organic verbena extract has a fresh, zesty fragrance. REGULARLY $12 $9.60 at L'Occitane

