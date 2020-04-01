L'Occitane Sale: 20% Off Full-Price Items -- Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil and More
Need to stock up on hand cream with all the hand washing you've been doing lately? Luckily, L'Occitane en Provence, the company behind the bestselling Shea Butter Hand Cream, is having a sitewide sale.
The Manosque-based beauty brand, founded by Olivier Baussan in Provence in 1976, is known for its luxurious, high-quality beauty products of skin care and body care made with natural ingredients. L'Occitane offers 20% off full-price items for its Friends and Family Sale with the code FRIEND at checkout. Free shipping is also included.
In addition to the Shea Butter Hand Cream, add other L'Occitane favorites to cart, including the calming Lavender Foaming Bath, the beloved Almond Shower Oil and the Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum.
Shop ET Style's top picks of L'Occitane products.
Stock up on L'Occitane's bestselling Shea Butter Hand Cream. Formulated with 20% organic shea butter, honey, almond extracts and coconut oil, this creamy balm absorbs fast to nourish and moisturize the hands. According to the brand, one is sold every two seconds globally.
Love a hand cream with fragrance? Opt for the cherry blossom version of the Shea Butter Hand Cream. The light sweet, floral scent is simply gorgeous.
This gentle hand wash won't dry out your skin -- only cleanse, soften and leave a light scent of lavender fields.
Offer a luxurious element to your shower experience with the beloved Almond Shower Oil. Just add water to turn the oil into a sheer, milky lotion to cleanse and hydrate the body.
The Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum is a bestseller for good reason. The oil-and-serum hybrid is suitable for all ages and skin types. The patented organic immortelle essential oil contains antioxidant and anti-aging properties that help to fight against environmental aggressors and restore the skin's elasticity. Apply before sleep to wake up looking more radiant and hydrated.
Self-care is so important right now, so treat yourself to a relaxing bath by pouring the Lavender Foaming Bath into the tub. The rich foam and aromatic scent will help soothe your skin and soul.
Does your body feel uncomfortably dry? This ultra rich body cream is specifically made for dry to very dry skin. With 25% shea butter, the cream is the solution to nourish the skin and restore hydration without leaving a greasy film. It is said to last for 72 hours.
If you prefer a classic bar of soap, this large shea butter option is for you. The gentle formula won't leave the skin feeling tight and dehydrated. Organic verbena extract has a fresh, zesty fragrance.
