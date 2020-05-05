L'Occitane Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Mother's Day Gift Sets

In celebration of Mother's Day, L'Occitane en Provence, the company behind the bestselling Shea Butter Hand Cream, is offering up to 30% off Mother's Day gift sets and a free gift with purchases over $120.

The Manosque-based beauty brand, founded by Olivier Baussan in Provence in 1976, is known for its luxurious, high-quality beauty products of skin care and body care made with natural ingredients. You'll get a free 9-piece spring skincare gift with any $120 purchase when you use code SPRING. New customers to L'Occitane will receive $20 off your $70 purchase with code NEWVIP at checkout. Free shipping is also included.

In addition to the gift sets, add other L'Occitane favorites to cart, including the calming Lavender Foaming Bath, the beloved Almond Shower Oil and the Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum.

Shop ET Style's top picks of L'Occitane products.

Reset Energizing Collection L'Occitane L'Occitane Reset Energizing Collection L'Occitane Create a spa-like moment with this set which includes a spritz of hydration, a purifying mask and L’Occitane’s award-winning serum. VALUED AT $92 $69 at L’Occitane

Me Time Collection L'Occitane L'Occitane Me Time Collection L'Occitane This is the perfect gift for a comfy night in. The collection includes Overnight Reset Eye Serum, Radiance Scrub and Soothing Mask. VALUED AT $98 $69 at L’Occitane

Full of Beauty Collection L'Occitane L'Occitane Full of Beauty Collection L'Occitane Enjoy indulgent self-care with Radiance Scrub, Invigorating Face & Eye Mask, Fruity Perfecting Balm and Delicious Lip Scrub - Raspberry Crush. VALUED AT $83 $69 at L’Occitane

Shea Butter Collection L'Occitane L'Occitane Shea Butter Collection L'Occitane Indulge in a nourishing experience with some of L’Occitane’s shea butter best sellers including Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream, Shea Butter Hand Cream., Shea Body Shower Oil., Le Petit Remède and Solidarity Soap. VALUED AT $96.50 $79 at L’Occitane

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

