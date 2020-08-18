LookFantastic Sale: 22% Off Countdown Sale

Looking for new skincare, beauty or hair products? Beauty retailer LookFantastic has everything you need to look (even more) fantastic -- and right now, there are so many deals happening that we can barely keep up.

First things first: LookFantastic is home to all things beauty, including hair products, makeup, skincare items, self-tanners, hair (and hair removal) tools, subscription boxes and grooming stuff for men. You'll find top brands across all categories, like Olaplex, iS Clinical (a Chrissy Teigen fave), Stila, T3, NuFace, Caudalie, Kerastase and Peter Thomas Roth.

And now, the deals. While you can always check out LookFantastic's running list of all the current coupon codes and other offers on the site -- it's not rare for markdowns to go up to 75% off -- we've rounded up the best of the best deals, from the biggest savings to the biggest brands. On August 18, you can take up to 22% off sitewide with code COUNTDOWN22, but hurry because the sale percentage drops 1% every three hours. You'll also get 20% off Neutrogena with code NG20, 20% off SPF with code SUNNY and 25% off French Skincare with code FRENCH25 off on August 18. More deals on August 18 include 25% off retinol products with code RET25, 25% off Vitamin C Products with code VITAC and 22% off anti-aging treatments with code ANTIAGE.

Below, shop ET Style's picks of the current beauty offers at LookFantastic.

Approach Mirror HoMedics LookFantastic Approach Mirror HoMedics A magnifying mirror from HoMedics for all your tweezing and other close-up necessities. REGULARLY $133 $106.40 at LookFantastic

Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil Pai LookFantastic Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil Pai The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits. REGULARLY $44 $34.75 at LookFantastic

Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar Erno Laszlo LookFantastic Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar Erno Laszlo Score the popular Erno Laszlo cleansing bar -- great for stressed, irritated skin. REGULARLY $38 $38.00 at LookFantastic

Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set NuFace LookFantastic Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set NuFace Treat yourself to the NuFace Trinity facial device to firm the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. REGULARLY $429 $338.95 at LookFantastic

SinglePass Curl 1 Inch Professional Ceramic Curling Iron T3 LookFantastic SinglePass Curl 1 Inch Professional Ceramic Curling Iron T3 The T3 SinglePass Curling Iron is all you need for gorgeous, effortless waves. REGULARLY $160 $126.39 at LookFantastic

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Is Here!

Best-Selling Skincare Products on Amazon Under $35

Best Face Washes for Acne for 2020

Botox Alternatives: The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products