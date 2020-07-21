LookFantastic Sale: Multiple Ways to Save on Select Beauty Products

Looking for new skincare, beauty or hair products? Beauty retailer LookFantastic has everything you need to look (even more) fantastic -- and right now, there are so many deals happening that we can barely keep up.

First things first: LookFantastic is home to all things beauty, including hair products, makeup, skincare items, self-tanners, hair (and hair removal) tools, subscription boxes and grooming stuff for men. You'll find top brands across all categories, like Olaplex, iS Clinical (a Chrissy Teigen fave), Stila, T3, NuFace, Caudalie, Kerastase and Peter Thomas Roth.

And now, the deals. While you can always check out LookFantastic's running list of all the current coupon codes and other offers on the site -- it's not rare for markdowns to go up to 70% off -- we've rounded up the best of the best deals, from the biggest savings to the biggest brands.

Below, shop ET Style's picks of the current beauty offers at LookFantastic.

The deal: Take up to 70% off select items, plus an extra 10% with promo code SALEX10.

Our pick:

A magnifying mirror from HoMedics for all your tweezing and other close-up necessities.

Approach Mirror HoMedics LookFantastic Approach Mirror HoMedics REGULARLY $133 $95.76 at LookFantastic

The deal: Take 22% off summer favorites through July 27 with the code FANTASTIC22.

Our pick:

The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits.

Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil Pai LookFantastic Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil Pai REGULARLY $44 $34.32 at LookFantastic

The deal: Save 25% on Isle of Paradise products through July 27 with the code ISLE25.

Our pick:

Easy to use Isle of Paradise self-tanning drops to mix with your moisturizer.

The deal: Save 26% on select Pixi products through July 27 with the code PIXI26.

Our pick:

Pixi's Clarity Tonic is a toner that helps exfoliate and clarify congested skin.

Clarity Tonic Pixi LookFantastic Clarity Tonic Pixi REGULARLY $13.30 $9.84 at LookFantastic

The deal: Take 30% off Erno Laszlo items through July 23 with the code ERNO30.

Our pick:

Score the popular Erno Laszlo cleansing bar -- great for stressed, irritated skin.

The deal: Save 25% on select tools, including NuFace and Michael Todd Beauty, through July 23 with the code TOOLS25.

Our pick:

Treat yourself to the NuFace Trinity facial device to firm the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

The deal: Save up to 33% on select T3 hair tools.

Our pick:

The T3 SinglePass Curling Iron is all you need for gorgeous, effortless waves.

