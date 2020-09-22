Shopping

LookFantastic Sale: Take Up to 70% Off + an Extra 10% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
lookfantastic sale
LookFantastic

Looking for new skincare, beauty or hair products? Beauty retailer LookFantastic has everything you need to look (even more) fantastic -- and right now, there are so many deals happening that we can barely keep up.

First things first: LookFantastic is home to all things beauty, including hair products, makeup, skincare items, self-tanners, hair (and hair removal) tools, subscription boxes and grooming stuff for men. You'll find top brands across all categories, like Olaplex, iS Clinical (a Chrissy Teigen fave), Stila, T3, NuFace, Caudalie, Kerastase and Peter Thomas Roth.

And now, the deals. While you can always check out LookFantastic's running list of all the current coupon codes and other offers on the site -- it's not rare for markdowns to go up to 75% off -- we've rounded up the best of the best deals, from the biggest savings to the biggest brands.

Take up to 75% off and an extra 10% off skincare brands including Grow Gorgeous, Tigi, Giovanni, Joico, Molton Brown, Stila and more with code SALEX10. Also, Take up to 75% off plus and extra 5% off skincare brands including Christophe Robin, Philip Kingsley, ESPA and Elizabeth Arden with promo code SALEX5. Plus, save 25% on must-haves from Dr Dennis Gross, Eve Lom, Sarah Chapman, First Aid Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, DERMAdoctor and more using the promo code MUSTGET25.  Finally, use promo code CELEBRATE to get 15% off sitewide.

Below, shop ET Style's picks of the current beauty offers at LookFantastic.

No.7 Bond Oil
Olaplex
Olaplex No.7 Bond Oil
Lookfantastic
No.7 Bond Oil
Olaplex

Olaplex No.7 Bond Oil is a first of its kind extremely lightweight, highly concentrated and repairing styling oil. Olaplex No. 7 strengthens, repairs and provides a massive amount of hydration to all hair types.

Cleanser
Eve Lom
Eve Lom Cleanser
LookFantastic
Cleanser
Eve Lom

The high-end Eve Lom Cleanser was described by Vogue as "worth every penny." This cleanser can be used on all skin types and deep cleans (without drying) while exfoliating, toning and improving circulation -- and it's on sale for a limited time at LookFantastic.

REGULARLY $135

Skinesis Overnight Facial
Sarah Chapman
sarah chapman skinesis overnight facial
LookFantastic
Skinesis Overnight Facial
Sarah Chapman

Re-create Sarah Chapman's world famous Skinesis facial at home with the Skinesis Overnight Facial. This silky serum is enriched with the anti-aging complex Renovage, vitamins A and C, and omega oils to smooth, balance and refresh your skin overnight. Use promo code CELEBRATE to score the 15% discount below.

REGULARLY $71.70

Russian Amber Imperial Insta Thick Hair Spray
Philip B
Philip B Russian Amber Imperial Insta-Thick Hair Spray
LookFantastic
Russian Amber Imperial Insta Thick Hair Spray
Philip B

A lightweight styling mist that ads body and bounce from the root.

REGULARLY $44

Enzyme Cleanser
Babor
Babor Enzyme Cleanser
LookFantastic
Enzyme Cleanser
Babor

This lathering powder cleanser offers the benefits of both a cleansing foam and enzyme peel.

REGULARLY $34

Pixi Rose Tonic
Pixi
Pixi Rose Glow Tonic
LookFantastic
Pixi Rose Tonic
Pixi

A refreshing nutrient-rich face toner to replenish your complexion.

REGULARLY $15

Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFace
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
LookFantastic
Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFace

Treat yourself to the NuFace Trinity facial device to firm the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. 

REGULARLY $429

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
The Ordinary
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
Lookfantastic
Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
The Ordinary

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque is an all-natural charcoal mask formulated to cleanse the skin and gently exfoliate.

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% on Your Favorite Beauty Products

Botox Alternatives: 24 Wrinkle Treatments You'll Love

SkinStore Sale: Save Up to 75% Off Clearance

The Best Beauty Products Available on Amazon

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Stila Sale: Bundle up and Get 30% Off

Spa Treatments You Can Do At Home

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Is Here!

Best Face Washes for Acne for 2020

The Best Skincare Products We've Found on Amazon for Under $35

The Best Face Moisturizer for Every Skin Type

 