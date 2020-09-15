LookFantastic Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Plus an Extra 10% Off

Looking for new skincare, beauty or hair products? Beauty retailer LookFantastic has everything you need to look (even more) fantastic -- and right now, there are so many deals happening that we can barely keep up.

First things first: LookFantastic is home to all things beauty, including hair products, makeup, skincare items, self-tanners, hair (and hair removal) tools, subscription boxes and grooming stuff for men. You'll find top brands across all categories, like Olaplex, iS Clinical (a Chrissy Teigen fave), Stila, T3, NuFace, Caudalie, Kerastase and Peter Thomas Roth.

And now, the deals. While you can always check out LookFantastic's running list of all the current coupon codes and other offers on the site -- it's not rare for markdowns to go up to 75% off -- we've rounded up the best of the best deals, from the biggest savings to the biggest brands. Take 25% off and an extra 10% off skincare brands including Gryph and Ivyrose, Lululun, Sigma, TonyMoly, Starskin, Beauty Stat, ReFa and more with code SALEX10 through September 22.

Below, shop ET Style's picks of the current beauty offers at LookFantastic.

Russian Amber Imperial Insta Thick Hair Spray Philip B LookFantastic Russian Amber Imperial Insta Thick Hair Spray Philip B A lightweight styling mist that ads body and bounce from the root. REGULARLY $44 $33 at LookFantastic

Enzyme Cleanser Babor LookFantastic Enzyme Cleanser Babor This lathering powder cleanser offers the benefits of both a cleansing foam and enzyme peel. REGULARLY $34 $20.40 at LookFantastic

Pixi Rose Tonic Pixi LookFantastic Pixi Rose Tonic Pixi A refreshing nutrient-rich face toner to replenish your complexion. REGULARLY $15 $12.75 at LookFanstastic

Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set NuFace LookFantastic Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set NuFace Treat yourself to the NuFace Trinity facial device to firm the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. REGULARLY $429 $364.65 at LookFantastic

