The most wonderful time of year will be here before you know it. For many, a luxe beauty Advent calendar is the ultimate holiday gift that is sure to delight your loved ones. The best beauty Advent calendars of 2023 include a mix of products that come in mini and full sizes, ensuring a fun surprise each day of the holiday season. One of the most hotly anticipated Christmas countdowns is Lookfantastic's beauty Advent calendar and it was so worth the wait.

The Lookfantastic beauty Advent calendar for 2023 is already flying off the shelves. Featuring big-name brands such as Color Wow, Sol de Janeiro, Elemis, NARS, MAC and more, this is a must-have gift for beauty buffs.

Costing $165 and available now, the treasure trove boasts a product value of over $700 — a new record for Lookfantastic's Advent calendars. Behind the calendar’s doors, you’ll find 27 products ranging from cult classics such as Sol De Janeiro’s Selena Gomez-approved Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to everyday staples such as Mac’s Macstack mascara and Eyeko’s Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner.

Last year, Lookfantastic's beauty Advent calendar racked up a waitlist with over 150,000 sign-ups. Now that this year's edition includes 12 full-size hero products and 15 minis, we highly recommend you secure yours quickly to avoid missing out.

What's inside the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

ICONIC London Day to Slay Eyeshadow Palette (full-size)

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence (deluxe size)

Color Wow Dream Clean Duo (deluxe size)

M·A·C Cosmetics MACStack Mascara Mega Brush (full-size)

GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (full-size)

NARS 'Orgasm' Blusher (deluxe size)

Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream (deluxe size)

Origins Mega Mushroom Treatment (full-size)

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge (full-size)

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (full-size)

Avant Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Molecular Boost Eye Cream (full-size)

Ciaté Dewy Skin Vitamin C Glass Glow Primer (deluxe size)

Coco and Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Mask (deluxe size)

Rituals Ritual of Jing Body Scrub (deluxe size)

Eve Lom Rescue Mask (deluxe size)

Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse and Medik8 C-Tetra Serum (deluxe size)

NUDESTIX Gel Colour Lip + Cheek Balm in shade 'Posh' (deluxe size)

Aery Living x LOOKFANTASTIC Winter Thyme Candle (deluxe size)

LOOKFANTASTIC 4-piece Makeup Brush Set and Velvet Pouch (deluxe size)

Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner (full-size)

ESPA Positivity Bath and Shower Gel (deluxe size)

ISOCLEAN Sponge Cleaner (deluxe size)

Dr. PAWPAW Collagen Lip Oil (deluxe size)

BEAUTYPRO Retinol Eye Mask x3 (full-size)

Disciple Shadow Work AHA Brightening Serum (deluxe size)

