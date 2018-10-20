Loretta Lynn 'Feeling Better' After Brief Hospitalization

Loretta Lynn is on the up and up.

The legendary country singer took to Facebook on Saturday to reveal that she was back home and feeling better after a "brief hospital visit."

Earlier this week, Lynn was forced to miss the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event, where she was honored with Artist of a Lifetime. Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and more paid tribute to Lynn. Sissy Spacek, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn in 1980's Coal Miner's Daughter, accepted the award on her behalf.

"I’ve watched the CMT show more than once now and am so proud of the amazing job all the girls did! I especially appreciated my sweet friend, Sissy and thought she just made the show! I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT. I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick," Lynn wrote on Facebook. "After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home. Love y’all, Loretta."

Lynn's daughter, Peggy, added that her mom had a "horrible stomach flu."

The 86-year-old singer has suffered a number of health issues in recent years. She recovered from a fractured hip in January, and in 2017, she suffered a stroke.

See more on Lynn in the video below.

