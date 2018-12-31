Louis C.K. is once again making headlines.

The disgraced comedian's recent stand-up set surfaced over the weekend, allegedly showing him making upsetting remarks about Parkland shooting survivors and other topics. Fans were quick to call out C.K. on social media, with several people personally affected by the shooting slamming the actor for his comments.

"Testify in front of Congress, these kids, what the f**k? What are you doing?” C.K. said in his set, according to CNN. “‘Cause you went to a high school where kids got shot, why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

Seventeen students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. One of the shooting's survivors, Kyra Parrow, didn't hold back while responding to C.K.'s set on Twitter.

“Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence,” she wrote on Monday.

Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence. https://t.co/Hx5cGoxOPn — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) December 31, 2018

Fred Guttenberg, a father of both a Parkland shooting victim and survivor, also weighed in online. “To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets,” he wrote. “My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don’t you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?”

To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don't you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes? https://t.co/tZI9ThSciR — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 31, 2018

C.K. has been struggling to regain his career after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women last fall, who alleged that he either asked to masturbate in front of them, or masturbated in front of them without their consent. In a statement released in November 2017, he admitted to the behavior, calling the women's stories "true."

