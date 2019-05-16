Louis Tomlinson's music video for "Two of Us" has been released, offering a moving tribute to his mother, Johannah Deakin, who died of leukemia in 2016.

The black-and-white video starts out with the 27-year-old crooner wearing wearing slacks and a white collared polo while sitting at a grand piano playing the track's first somber notes as he breaks into the song.

Throughout the course of the visual, the former One Direction member makes his way about the space while capturing the emotion of the track, which is equal parts a remembrance and an inspiration.

Finally, the singer is surrounded by his band in a vast, warehouse space where he delivers the soaring final chorus, before once again returning to the piano on his own.

The death of Tomlinson's mother isn't the only shocking loss that has befallen the former boy bander. In March, ET learned that the singer's 18-year-old sister, Félicité, was found dead in her home in the U.K., after which Tomlinson immediately canceled all promotional appearances over the next few weeks. The cause of death was suspected to be a heart attack.

His performance at Free Radio Hits Live in Birmingham on May 4 was his first performance since his sister's death. He also recently sat down for an interview with ODE Entertainment, where he stated that a reunion for 1D is simply a matter of time.

"I do think it will happen. I'd certainly have something to say about it if it didn't," Tomlinson said. "I think it's inevitable."

"'When?' Is the big question. And that's something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment," he shared. "I feel like what's most important is when we do get back together, we're all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually."

He added: "I think that's vitally important for when we get back. It's just 'when' as far as I'm concerned, but I don't know the answer to the question 'when' yet."

Check out his touching new music video up above.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Louis Tomlinson Says One Direction Reunion Is 'Inevitable'

Louis Tomlinson Bonds With 83-Year-Old Man Who Lost His Wife and Fulfills His Bucket List

Zayn and Zhavia Ward Team Up for 'Aladdin' Song 'A Whole New World' -- Watch!

Related Gallery