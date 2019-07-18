It was back to business for the Islanders on Thursday's Love Island.

After a heartbreaking recoupling which saw Mallory and Alana leave the villa, the contestants -- and viewers -- were introduced to newcomer Winston. The Kentucky native is no stranger to reality TV, as he was previously on Big Brother season 20 last summer.

Before joining the contestants in the main house, Winston sent a text to one lucky lady who he wanted to get to know better: Kyra. After getting ready and all dolled up, she met Winston for dinner, where they had a good chat about relationships and what they wanted for the future.

Winston: "I want to leave here in a relationship."



Naturally, Cashel became threatened by Winston and decided to speak privately with Kyra to ask how she felt about him. Her response was lukewarm and not what he wanted to hear.

The following day, Winston got a text letting him known that he had the chance to get to know three ladies better over a meal. After spending time with Katrina, Alexandra and Caro, it was evident that the Big Brother alum had a spark with Alexandra.

It wasn't just a new arrival that shook things up between Cashel and Kyra. Caro and Cormac also had a discussion about their relationship, with Caro explaining that she wanted to have a deeper connection with a guy instead of just a sexual attraction.

Meanwhile, for the next challenge, the guys and girls were tasked with wearing their sexiest outfits in a striptease for each other, to see who raised their heart rates.

At the end of the night, viewers were then asked to vote for which couple they thought was most compatible, with the lowest-voted couple having to say goodbye. Who will stay and who will go? Watch Friday's Love Island to find out.

For more on this season of Love Island, check out the video below. New episodes air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

