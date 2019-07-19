Love Island is getting real!

As week two came to an end, the Islanders were reevaluating if they were committed to their couple or ready to move on. But before the contestants got too comfortable at the villa, fans were asked to vote who they thought were the least compatible couples -- sending two Islanders home.

Friday's episode began with revelations from a handful of contestants who admitted that they might not be fully committed to their partner. But when it came down to the wire and the compatibility results were shared, it was revealed that Christen and Yamen and Caro and Cormac were voted least compatible and risked being shipped home.

Things only got more complicated for the Islanders when they were told that they could only save one person from each couple. And after deliberating and weighing their options, the group said a tearful goodbye to Christen and Cormac.

"It's not lit, it's not lit," Yamen told his buddies after they saved him and sent Christen home. "I finally felt that connection here and out of nowhere [she's gone]."

In tears, Christen then cuddled up to Yamen and told him, "I was looking forward to spending more time with you," before packing her bags and leaving.

But in true Love Island fashion, more surprises are in store and things will be soon shaken up once again. Come Monday, a handful of new singles will be coming ashore. How will the couples react? Be sure to tune in!

