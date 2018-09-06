Countess Luann de Lesseps is defending herself after she was unable to come to the Real Housewives of New York City reunion, last month.

At the time of the taping, the 53-year-old reality star was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse, but that didn’t stop some of the ladies from the Bravo series from attacking her on camera.

During Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen gave Luann the chance to respond to some of the comments made about her.

"Luann didn’t go to rehab because she had some huge revelation,” Dorinda Medley declared in one clip. "She went to rehab because she needed to stay out of jail. It was practically court ordered.”

Luann quickly shot Dorinda down on WWHL, saying, "It was not court ordered to go to rehab. I went on my own recognizance so Dorinda doesn’t know anything about me. I went because I felt that I needed to go and take care of myself. I take it very seriously, my sobriety, and it’s 51 days [sober] today.”

Luann has sought treatment twice since her December arrest, and Cohen had asked the women if they knew about their co-star’s relapse in between rehab stints.

"She was at the Beacon. Luann was very out of it, so much so she put her head back in my girlfriend’s lap between her legs, kicked her legs up and the Beacon had to escort her out,” Ramona Singer claimed on the reunion. "That was like, three months ago."

Luann directly addressed her co-star, saying, "Look at me, Ramona, with those eyes. I was never at the Beacon this summer, so that is a total lie, and at Chris Birch’s party I was not kicked out, Ramona. So you gotta stop making stuff up to make yourself look better, Ramona, it’s not going to happen.”

Cohen also asked the women what they felt led to Luann’s struggles with sobriety.

Pal Bethenny Frankel said at the time, "She really wants to be loved. She’s really kind of like a big baby. I feel for her because it’s sad.”

Despite the harsh words, Luann seems pleased with Bethenny’s assessment, even laughing while watching the clip.

"I am a big baby. I’m really a child,” she admitted. "I never want to lose that. I hold onto that, and I enjoy my life like a child and I loved that Bethenny totally had me pegged."

As for Luann’s former friendship with Dorinda, don’t expect these two to be making up anytime soon. When Cohen noted that Dorinda had expressed the idea that they would reconcile soon, Luann replied, "I think that’s very sweet of her, but it’s not my vision for the moment.”

In July, Luann checked herself into rehab for a second time after previously completing an alcohol treatment program in January.

Last month she opened up about her relapse on Megyn Kelly Today.

“I lost it,” she explained.

