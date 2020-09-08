Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Labor Day Sale. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering 30% off regular price styles, including new arrivals.

The sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand Labor Day sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Explorer Utility Jacket Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket comes in sizes S-2XL and has four utility pockets and a cinched waist. This jacket will keep you warm and uber in style. REGULARLY $129 $90.30 at Lucky Brand

High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan Lucky Brand Lucky Brand High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan is available in two colors: black and heather gray. This cardigan sweater comes in sizes XS-2XL. REGULARLY $79.50 $55.65 at Lucky Brand

Maxi Wrap Dress Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Maxi Wrap Dress Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Maxi Wrap Dress comes in dusty rose and has a tie at the waist. REGULARLY $99 $69.30 at Lucky Brand

Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean Lucky Brand A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee. REGULARLY $99 $41.99 at Lucky Brand

Riamsee Suede Wedge Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Riamsee Suede Wedge Lucky Brand The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low. REGULARLY $79 $34.98 at Lucky Brand

Surplus Jumpsuit Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit is an only Lucky exclusive. ORIGINALLY $119 $48.99 at Lucky Brand

High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean Lucky Brand Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean Lucky Brand These vintage inspired Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jeans come in tons of different sizes and in seams. ORIGINALLY $119 $59.99 at Lucky Brand

Boyfriend Jean Short Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Boyfriend Jean Short Lucky Brand Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number. REGULARLY $69.50 $20.98 at Lucky Brand

Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top Lucky Brand A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly. REGULARLY $69.50 $24.99 at Lucky Brand

See all sale items at Lucky Brand.

