Lucky Brand Sale: Shop $50 Denim and $29.99 Select Styles

Published
Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with multiple online deals. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering two major ways to save big.

First, shop $50 select denim styles. Second, enjoy $29.99 select products, including tops, shorts, dresses and shoes. For both offers, which last through Aug. 12, the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand

A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee.

REGULARLY $99

Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand is known for making durable denim for every occasion.

REGULARLY $119

Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand

The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.

REGULARLY $79

Maya Stripe Classic Pullover Sweater
Lucky Brand
Maya Stripe Classic Pullover Sweater
Lucky Brand
Maya Stripe Classic Pullover Sweater
Lucky Brand

Classic stripes to go with your favorite pair of jeans.

REGULARLY $79.50

Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand
Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand
Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand

Three pairs of stylish hoops for under $10.

REGULARLY $39

Tie Front Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Tie Front Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Tie Front Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand

We are obsessed with this super chic utility-style jumpsuit with zipper details and tie front. 

REGULARLY $129

Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Boyfriend Jean Shorts
Lucky Brand
Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand

Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number. 

REGULARLY $69.50

Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand
Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand
Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand

A comfy poster tee to throw on with jeans, shorts or leggings

REGULARLY $34.50

Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand

A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly. 

REGULARLY $69.50

See all sale items at Lucky Brand.

