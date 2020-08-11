Lucky Brand Sale: Shop $50 Denim and $29.99 Select Styles
Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with multiple online deals. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering two major ways to save big.
First, shop $50 select denim styles. Second, enjoy $29.99 select products, including tops, shorts, dresses and shoes. For both offers, which last through Aug. 12, the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.
With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.
Shop the Lucky Brand sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.
A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee.
Lucky Brand is known for making durable denim for every occasion.
The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.
Classic stripes to go with your favorite pair of jeans.
Three pairs of stylish hoops for under $10.
We are obsessed with this super chic utility-style jumpsuit with zipper details and tie front.
Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number.
A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly.
See all sale items at Lucky Brand.
