Lucky Brand Sale: Take An Extra 30% Off All Sales Items at Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering and extra 30% off already reduced sales items.

The sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand

A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee.

REGULARLY $99

Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand

The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.

REGULARLY $79

Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand

This Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit is an only Lucky exclusive.

ORIGINALLY $119

High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand

These vintage inspired Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jeans come in tons of different sizes and in seams.

 

ORIGINALLY $119

Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Boyfriend Jean Shorts
Lucky Brand
Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand

Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number. 

REGULARLY $69.50

Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand
Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand
Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand

Three pairs of stylish hoops for under $7.

REGULARLY $39

Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand
Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand
Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand

A comfy poster tee to throw on with jeans, shorts or leggings

REGULARLY $34.50

Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand

A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly. 

REGULARLY $69.50

Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand is known for making durable denim for every occasion.

REGULARLY $119

 

See all sale items at Lucky Brand.

