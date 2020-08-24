Lucky Brand Sale: Take An Extra 30% Off All Sales Items at Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering and extra 30% off already reduced sales items.
The sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.
With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.
Shop the Lucky Brand sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.
A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee.
The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.
This Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit is an only Lucky exclusive.
These vintage inspired Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jeans come in tons of different sizes and in seams.
Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number.
Three pairs of stylish hoops for under $7.
A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly.
Lucky Brand is known for making durable denim for every occasion.
See all sale items at Lucky Brand.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Is Now Open to Everyone!
Gap Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Original Prices with Warehouse Sale
Fossil Sale: Extra 40% Off Sale Styles Of Watches, Bags and More