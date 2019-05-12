Game of Thronesis a cultural phenomenon and nearly everyone is obsessed with finding out who will end up ruling over Westeros from the Iron Throne -- even Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer.

However, with the final season of the hit HBO fantasy drama airing on Sundays -- right at the same time Bryan serves as a judge on American Idol during their live episodes -- it's proven to be a challenge for the couple.

"My wife and I -- and I'm sure a lot of couples out there do -- [we've made] it a weekly deal where you go watch it together," Bryan told ET backstage after Sunday's Idol.

"But I've been out here on Sundays, so every week she's like, 'Don't you TV cheat on me!'" Bryan shared. "And I'm like, 'I would never TV cheat [on you] with Game of Thrones!"

While fellow judge Lionel Richie admitted he's not really paying much attention to the acclaimed series, Katy Perry revealed that fiance Orlando Bloom just recently convinced her to watch the final six episodes of the series without having seen anything that came before.

"I literally just hopped in on this last season. Like, literally, no context, Orlando is like, 'I wanna watch it,' and I'm like, 'OK, let's watch it!'" Perry revealed. "I have no idea what I'm watching, but I'm watching it!"

Sunday's divisive episode of Game of Thrones saw some fiery carnage and bloody battles, and fans were forced to bid farewell to some major characters.

However, Sunday's American Idol was almost as brutal as the final five were cut down to the Top 3 -- Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg and Laine Hardy.

Fans will get a chance to see which singer is crowned this season's new American Idol when the season finale airs next Sunday, May 19, live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

