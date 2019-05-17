Luke Evans is a majorFriends fan.

The actor co-stars with Jennifer Aniston in the upcoming Netflix movie Murder Mystery, and admitted during an appearance on Friday's The Graham Norton Show that he was left starstruck after having dinner with her and Lisa Kudrow.

"[Aniston] very kindly invited me to dinner at her lovely house and had dinner with her friends," Evans recalled. "I still get starstruck, even then, it's like me and Jennifer Aniston on the screen together!"

"Anyway, so [we're] having dinner, playing it cool, this is great, everyone's lovely. The doorbell rings, Lisa Kudrow comes in with her husband and I'm like, 'OK, Rachel and Phoebe are in the room now," he added with a laugh. "Stay cool, keep your hand off the mobile phone."

Then unintentionally referring to Kudrow as Phoebe, a giddy Evans continued telling everyone that she sat next to him. "I think it's quite nice to still have those pinch-me moments. It never gets normal in this industry," he expressed. "For a moment I was just sitting between Rachel and Phoebe and they were having a chat, and I was like, 'Wow.'"

On Thursday, Evans also posted a throwback photo of himself with Aniston and Murder Mystery co-star Gemma Arterton.

"#tbt to spending last summer with these two incredible women in Italy and Montréal while shooting #MurderMystery . Tune into Jack Whitehall show...hold up!! Scratch that!! The @thegrahamnortonshow #jenniferaniston #gemmaarterton @jackwhitehall movie out June 12th!!! On @netflix," he tweeted.

#tbt to spending last summer with these two incredible women in Italy and Montréal while shooting #MurderMystery . Tune into Jack Whitehall show...hold up!! Scratch that!! The @thegrahamnortonshow #jenniferaniston#gemmaarterton@jackwhitehall movie out June 12th!!! On @netflixpic.twitter.com/7fE8yG0uTn — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) May 17, 2019

Murder Mystery follows married couple Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), who find themselves wrapped up in an international incident while on their long-overdue honeymoon. The trailer, released last month, kicks off with Audrey meeting a handsome stranger, Charles (Evans), on the couple's flight to Italy.

However, things take a turn when Charles invites the couple onto his luxury yacht, where someone ends up murdered and the other high-profile guests try to pin the crime on Nick, a police detective, and Audrey, a murder mystery-loving salon worker.

Meanwhile, just last month, ET caught up with Kudrow, where she shared her favorite memory of filming Friends, ahead of the series' 25th anniversary.

Watch below to hear what she said.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Run for Their Lives in 'Murder Mystery' Trailer

Courteney Cox Says Jen Aniston Encouraged Her to Post Video of 'Friends' Apartment

Courteney Cox Shares Never-Before-Seen 'Friends' Group Photo Snapped Before the Show Aired

Related Gallery