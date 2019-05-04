There was one final wish that Luke Perry had when it came to his burial.

The late Riverdale actor's daughter, Sophie, took to Instagram on Friday to share that her father was buried in an eco-friendly mushroom suit after he excitingly discovered it and added it to his wish list before he died from a stroke in March.

"In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods," Sophie began. "I took this picture while we were there, because I thought, 'damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.' Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me."

"Any explanation I give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms," she continued. "My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you."

According to the company that created the suit, Coeio, the biodegradable outfit is used instead of a traditional casket and works to speed up the decomposition process.

Luke died on March 4 at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. The actor was laid to rest in Dickson, Tennessee, a week later.

Since his passing, Sophie has made sure her father's legacy lives on. On Monday, she announced that she managed to raise funds to open a preschool in Malawi, which will bare her father's name in honor of his memory.

"Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects!" Sophie wrote, referring to the GoFundMe campaign she started to raise money for their efforts.

"Our first school is finished and I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad," she added.

Watch below for more on Luke's life and legacy.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Cast Is Feeling as They Film Reboot After Luke Perry's Death (Exclusive)

KJ Apa Talks How Luke Perry's Absence Will Be Addressed on 'Riverdale' (Exclusive)

Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Announces a School in Malawi Will Be Named in Honor of Her Late Father

Related Gallery