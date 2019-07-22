Luke Perry’s son, Jack, paid tribute to his late dad’s final acting role -- in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- by climbing atop the film’s billboard on Monday, as the movie premiered in Los Angeles, California.

Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52.

In a poignant video posted on his Instagram account, Jack, 22, was followed by a drone camera as he approached the billboard on Hollywood’s famed Sunset Blvd, before jumping up to its ledge.

After observing the giant image of Perry, who also left behind 19-year-old daughter Sophie, Jack then went to the back of the billboard to climb up to the top.

"Big premiere tonight. He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it," Jack captioned the post. "A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever. Thanks @dannydrone_ for capturing and making this for me.”

As Jack sat atop the billboard taking a moment to reflect, across the road from him was another significant billboard -- one with Perry’s Beverly Hills 90210 family, who are currently shooting a revival of the series for Fox, titled BH90210.

Perry and his 90210 castmates shot to stardom in the '90s thanks to the hit show. He remained close with many of his co-stars and, prior to his death, is said to have expressed interest in joining them in the revival.

Perry’s former 90210 love, Shannen Doherty, commented on Jack’s Instagram post, writing, “With you in spirit tonight. ❤❤.”

Another 90210 star, Ian Ziering, also left his thoughts on the post, admitting it had made him emotional.

“Such an emotional picture JP,” Ziering wrote. “You being in it brings water to my eyes.”

The late actor’s Riverdale co-stars also replied to the post with Madchen Amick saying, “I love this SO MUCH 😍,” and Skeet Urlich writing, “Such a well-deserved tribute ❤.”

Perry was part of the star-studded cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which centers on a struggling actor, Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his former stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) in 1969 Los Angeles, as the Manson Family cult murders take place.

Perry portrays Scott, who goes head-to-head with DiCaprio on a film Rick is working on. The film hits theaters on July 26.

Meanwhile, Doherty is set to help pay tribute to Perry and his character, Fred, on Riverdale, when the show returns for its fourth season in October.

"Luke and Shannen were really, really good friends," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ET about the bittersweet casting. "Luke had talked to me on and off over the years about trying to find something for Shannen on the show and when we were putting together this special episode, we kind of wanted to include special people from Luke's life."

