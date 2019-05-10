Luke Perry's Son Jack Wrestles David Arquette in Tribute Match

Luke Perry's son, Jack “Jungleboy” Perry, is honoring his father in a way only he can.

On Thursday night, Jack got into the ring with David Arquette for a wrestling match that they dedicated to the late actor. The wrestling performance took place at the Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles as part of Bar Wrestling’s “It’s Gonna Be May” event.

Jack came out ready to win wearing a long leopard-print jacket and his long curly mane blowing in the wind. As for David, the 47-year-old actor wore a colorful candy-themed outfit and threw treats out to the audience. After a spirited match, Jack was the victor and his opponent couldn't be happier.

“I loved your father dearly. I love you,” David told Jack as the two shared an emotional hug.

The feelings were mutual, as Jack later posted to Instagram: "Family forever. I love you @davidarquette. Thank you for everything."

Still trying to figure out what you called me after responding with the same sentiment. — James Martinez (@CheaPopCulture) May 9, 2019

After forcing @boy_myth_legend to down Pop Rocks and Coca-Cola, @DavidArquette lands a Canadian Destroyer for a near fall @BarWrestlingpic.twitter.com/FkokqHKR7E — Robert Collard (@RobertCollard) May 9, 2019

Not long after Luke's death, David's sisters, Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, confirmed to ET that Jack and the Scream actor were planning on having a tribute wrestling match for the late actor. They also shared how much the Beverly Hills, 90210 star meant to their family.

"[Luke] was a beautiful, beautiful, incredible person." Patricia said, reflecting on the actor's life and legacy.

Jack also vowed to make his father proud in a heartbreaking post just after his death. "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad," he posted on Instagram. "He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be."

He concluded the message by promising, "I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad."

Luke Perry died on March 4. He was 52.

RELATED CONTENT:

Patricia and Rosanna Arquette on Luke Perry's Friendship With Sister Alexis

Luke Perry's Son Promises to Make Him Proud in Heartbreaking Post to His Dad

Luke Perry's Daughter Reveals Her Father Was Buried in Eco-Friendly Mushroom Suit

Related Gallery