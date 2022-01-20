Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon recently added new deals to its We Made Too Much section filled with major discounts up to 40% off its popular athletic wear. Not only is the stylish legging on sale, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best in 2022.

The popular Align High-Rise Pant is a fan favorite for its comfort and function. Made from the brand's buttery soft, weightless Nulu fabric, the Align legging is the perfect choice for yoga, low-impact workouts and just for lounging or running errands. It also has a hidden waistband pocket!

In addition to the Align yoga pant, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles from Lululemon are on sale and perfect to add to your gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new workout tanks, sweatpants or bike shorts, the We Made Too Much sale has a ton of Lululemon deals you don't want to miss out on.

Check out the Lululemon sale and shop ET's top picks below.

