Lululemon's Cyber Monday deals are still on -- and we suggest you act fast before they end.

After today, many of the popular activewear brand's pieces will go back up in price. So if you missed out on the Black Friday sale, this is your last chance to save big on some of Lululemon's best-selling leggings, pants, bras, accessories, tops and more.

And if the words "final sale" scare you, we suggest opting for one-size items like the Baller Hat II or one of Lulu's many still-available totes.

To help you score the most in a limited time, ET Style has gathered the best of the best from the Lululemon Cyber Monday sale. Check out our favorites before they sell out, below.

Take Shape Bra Lululemon Lululemon Take Shape Bra Lululemon This smooth and comfy underwire-free bra lifts, shapes and covers. Basically, it's the perfect everyday bra. REGULARLY $68 $19 at Lululemon

Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Full-On Luxtreme 21" Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Full-On Luxtreme 21" Lululemon This cropped version of the bestselling Wunder Under legging comes in three gorgeous pastel colors. REGULARLY $88 $59 at Lululemon

Dance Studio Pant III Lined Lululemon Lululemon Dance Studio Pant III Lined Lululemon These lightweight pants are super comfortable -- and almost sold out online. Hurry! REGULARLY $118 $79 at Lululemon

Ever Essentials Bralette Lululemon Lululemon Ever Essentials Bralette Lululemon This breathable bralette is online only, and you know what that means: add to cart. REGULARLY $38 $9 at Lululemon

Train Times Pant 25" Lululemon Lululemon Train Times Pant 25" Lululemon Stock up on all nine colors of these great workout pants. REGULARLY $98 $69 at Lululemon

Speed Up Tight Full-On Luxtreme 28" Lululemon Lululemon Speed Up Tight Full-On Luxtreme 28" Lululemon Need to stash your phone or keys? These lightweight leggings have side and back pockets for safekeeping. REGULARLY $108 $79 at Lululemon

Well Being Crew Sweater Linen Lululemon Lululemon Well Being Crew Sweater Linen Lululemon Not the heaviest sweater in your rotation, but the most breezy-chic. REGULARLY $128 $89 at Lululemon

Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective Lululemon Lululemon Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective Lululemon There's a time and a place for short shorts; right now, we're all about these high-waist, mid-length biker shorts. REGULARLY $68 $49 at Lululemon

Get Going Dress Lululemon Lululemon Get Going Dress Lululemon Show off your shoulders (and a little bit of leg) with this slim-fitting maxi. REGULARLY $118 $59 at Lululemon

Calm and Collected Wrap Lululemon Lululemon Calm and Collected Wrap Lululemon This lightweight wrap will give you that extra layer you need to keep calm and cozy! REGULARLY $148 $109 at Lululemon

On the Fly Skirt Woven Lululemon Lululemon On the Fly Skirt Woven Lululemon A skirt that's super cute, not too short and has pockets?! Sign us up. REGULARLY $88 $29 at Lululemon

Now and Always Crossbody Mini Lululemon Lululemon Now and Always Crossbody Mini Lululemon Toss all your essentials in this crossbody mini and head to class, work, the gym and everywhere in between. REGULARLY $98 $49 at Lululemon

Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool Lululemon Lululemon Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool Lululemon A warm reversible, down-filled bomber that'll keep you dry and stylish. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Lululemon

Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways Lululemon Lululemon Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways Lululemon A slim fit tank designed to wear for any kind of yoga session. Now that it's on sale, why not grab this in a couple different colors? REGULARLY $48 $29 at Lululemon

On the Fly Jogger Woven Lululemon Lululemon On the Fly Jogger Woven Lululemon Your go-to pants for traveling this holiday season. REGULARLY $118 $79 at Lululemon

Scuba Hoodie Light Cotton Fleece Lululemon Lululemon Scuba Hoodie Light Cotton Fleece Lululemon Stay warm, comfy and stylish all at the same time. We love this bright honeycomb shade. REGULARLY $118 $89 at Lululemon

Still Lotus Sweater Reversible Lululemon Lululemon Still Lotus Sweater Reversible Lululemon With this reversible beaut, you're basically getting two sweaters for the price of one. REGULARLY $128 $89 at Lululemon

