Lululemon Cyber Monday Sale -- Last Chance to Score Deals on Leggings, Bras and More (Updated)
Lululemon's Cyber Monday deals are still on -- and we suggest you act fast before they end.
After today, many of the popular activewear brand's pieces will go back up in price. So if you missed out on the Black Friday sale, this is your last chance to save big on some of Lululemon's best-selling leggings, pants, bras, accessories, tops and more.
And if the words "final sale" scare you, we suggest opting for one-size items like the Baller Hat II or one of Lulu's many still-available totes.
To help you score the most in a limited time, ET Style has gathered the best of the best from the Lululemon Cyber Monday sale. Check out our favorites before they sell out, below.
This smooth and comfy underwire-free bra lifts, shapes and covers. Basically, it's the perfect everyday bra.
This cropped version of the bestselling Wunder Under legging comes in three gorgeous pastel colors.
These lightweight pants are super comfortable -- and almost sold out online. Hurry!
This breathable bralette is online only, and you know what that means: add to cart.
Stock up on all nine colors of these great workout pants.
Need to stash your phone or keys? These lightweight leggings have side and back pockets for safekeeping.
Not the heaviest sweater in your rotation, but the most breezy-chic.
There's a time and a place for short shorts; right now, we're all about these high-waist, mid-length biker shorts.
Show off your shoulders (and a little bit of leg) with this slim-fitting maxi.
This lightweight wrap will give you that extra layer you need to keep calm and cozy!
A skirt that's super cute, not too short and has pockets?! Sign us up.
Toss all your essentials in this crossbody mini and head to class, work, the gym and everywhere in between.
A warm reversible, down-filled bomber that'll keep you dry and stylish.
A slim fit tank designed to wear for any kind of yoga session. Now that it's on sale, why not grab this in a couple different colors?
Your go-to pants for traveling this holiday season.
Stay warm, comfy and stylish all at the same time. We love this bright honeycomb shade.
With this reversible beaut, you're basically getting two sweaters for the price of one.
Check out these other Cyber Monday tech deals, Cyber Monday gaming deals, Cyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
