Lululemon Cyber Monday Sale -- Last Chance to Score Deals on Leggings, Bras and More (Updated)

By Amy Lee‍
Lululemon's Cyber Monday deals are still on -- and we suggest you act fast before they end. 

After today, many of the popular activewear brand's pieces will go back up in price. So if you missed out on the Black Friday sale, this is your last chance to save big on some of Lululemon's best-selling leggings, pants, bras, accessories, tops and more. 

And if the words "final sale" scare you, we suggest opting for one-size items like the Baller Hat II or one of Lulu's many still-available totes.

To help you score the most in a limited time, ET Style has gathered the best of the best from the Lululemon Cyber Monday sale. Check out our favorites before they sell out, below. 

Take Shape Bra
Lululemon Take Shape Bra
Take Shape Bra
Lululemon

This smooth and comfy underwire-free bra lifts, shapes and covers. Basically, it's the perfect everyday bra. 

REGULARLY $68

Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Full-On Luxtreme 21"
Lululemon Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Full-On Luxtreme 21"
Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Full-On Luxtreme 21"
Lululemon

This cropped version of the bestselling Wunder Under legging comes in three gorgeous pastel colors. 

REGULARLY $88

Dance Studio Pant III Lined
Dance Studio Pant III Lined
Dance Studio Pant III Lined
Lululemon

These lightweight pants are super comfortable -- and almost sold out online. Hurry!

REGULARLY $118

Ever Essentials Bralette
Lululemon Ever Essentials Bralette
Ever Essentials Bralette
Lululemon

This breathable bralette is online only, and you know what that means: add to cart.

REGULARLY $38

Train Times Pant 25"
Lululemon Train Times Pant 25"
Train Times Pant 25"
Lululemon

Stock up on all nine colors of these great workout pants. 

REGULARLY $98

Speed Up Tight Full-On Luxtreme 28"
Lululemon Speed Up Tight Full-On Luxtreme 28"
Speed Up Tight Full-On Luxtreme 28"
Lululemon

Need to stash your phone or keys? These lightweight leggings have side and back pockets for safekeeping.

REGULARLY $108

Well Being Crew Sweater Linen
Lululemon Well Being Crew Sweater Linen
Well Being Crew Sweater Linen
Lululemon

Not the heaviest sweater in your rotation, but the most breezy-chic.

REGULARLY $128

Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective
Lululemon Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective
Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective
Lululemon

There's a time and a place for short shorts; right now, we're all about these high-waist, mid-length biker shorts.

REGULARLY $68

Get Going Dress
Lululemon Get Going Dress
Get Going Dress
Lululemon

Show off your shoulders (and a little bit of leg) with this slim-fitting maxi.

REGULARLY $118

Calm and Collected Wrap
Lululemon Calm and Collected Wrap
Calm and Collected Wrap
Lululemon

This lightweight wrap will give you that extra layer you need to keep calm and cozy! 

REGULARLY $148

On the Fly Skirt Woven
On the Fly Skirt
On the Fly Skirt Woven
Lululemon

A skirt that's super cute, not too short and has pockets?! Sign us up.

REGULARLY $88

Now and Always Crossbody Mini
Lululemon Now and Always Crossbody Mini
Now and Always Crossbody Mini
Lululemon

Toss all your essentials in this crossbody mini and head to class, work, the gym and everywhere in between.

REGULARLY $98

Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool
Lululemon Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool
Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool
Lululemon

A warm reversible, down-filled bomber that'll keep you dry and stylish. 

REGULARLY $298

Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways
Lululemon Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways
Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways
Lululemon

A slim fit tank designed to wear for any kind of yoga session. Now that it's on sale, why not grab this in a couple different colors?

REGULARLY $48

On the Fly Jogger Woven
Lululemon On the Fly Jogger Woven
On the Fly Jogger Woven
Lululemon

Your go-to pants for traveling this holiday season. 

REGULARLY $118

Scuba Hoodie Light Cotton Fleece
Lululemon Scuba Hoodie Light Cotton Fleece
Scuba Hoodie Light Cotton Fleece
Lululemon

Stay warm, comfy and stylish all at the same time. We love this bright honeycomb shade.

REGULARLY $118

Still Lotus Sweater Reversible
Lululemon Still Lotus Sweater Reversible
Still Lotus Sweater Reversible
Lululemon

With this reversible beaut, you're basically getting two sweaters for the price of one. 

REGULARLY $128

