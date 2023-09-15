Sponsored by lululemon

lululemon x Jordan Clarkson Collection: Shop the Men's Athleisure Collab Helmed by the NBA Star

The new men's athleisure collection amps up the style on and off the court.

Saying that Jordan Clarkson has had a great season would be underplaying it.

In just the last few months, the Utah Jazz point guard renewed his contract with his team, signed a sneaker deal with ANTA and played for the Philippines at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup — and it seems his luck isn't running out anytime soon.

Now, the basketball star and streetwear icon has teamed up with internet-adored athletic and loungewear company lululemon on a covetable new collection of men's activewear, right on time for fall.

Shop lululemon x Jordan Clarkson

“When wearing this collection, I want people to feel love in themselves," said Clarkson on lululemon's website. Being comfortable wearing it, knowing that you’ve got something fly on, knowing that lululemon is doing something different.”

Clarkson's finesse on and off the court is undeniable, and it shows through his new fashion collab. The seven-piece collection combines functional, fast-drying fabrics with striking graphics and refined silhouettes. Most pieces are available in sizes XS-XXL and prices range from $88-$198.

Below, get your hands on the limited-edition Jordan Clarkson collab before it sells out.

Relaxed Sport Tank

Relaxed Sport Tank

Available in almond brown, yellow and black, this tank is made of a lightweight mesh to keep you cool and comfortable.

Tear-Away Track Pant

Tear-Away Track Pant

These pants feature tear-away snaps down the sides to make warmup changes a breeze.

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

“I just want people to feel comfortable in this — and vibe out,” said Clarkson of this sweat-wicking long-sleeve.

Relaxed Sport Short 9"

Relaxed Sport Short 9"

Made with recycled materials, these nine-inch mesh shorts offer plenty of coverage without restricting your moves. 

Sleeveless Half Zip

Sleeveless Half Zip

Level up your athleisure wardrobe with this sleeveless half-zip vest.

Cargo-Pocket Training Pant

Cargo-Pocket Training Pant

Whether you wear them on the court or the couch, these cargo pants offer style and comfort with a four-way stretch fabric and tapered fit.

Full-Zip Track Jacket

Full-Zip Track Jacket

Prepare your wardrobe for chillier days ahead with a water-resistant track jacket, complete with a stowable hood and phone sleeve.

