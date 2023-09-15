Saying that Jordan Clarkson has had a great season would be underplaying it.

In just the last few months, the Utah Jazz point guard renewed his contract with his team, signed a sneaker deal with ANTA and played for the Philippines at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup — and it seems his luck isn't running out anytime soon.

Now, the basketball star and streetwear icon has teamed up with internet-adored athletic and loungewear company lululemon on a covetable new collection of men's activewear, right on time for fall.

Shop lululemon x Jordan Clarkson

“When wearing this collection, I want people to feel love in themselves," said Clarkson on lululemon's website. Being comfortable wearing it, knowing that you’ve got something fly on, knowing that lululemon is doing something different.”

Clarkson's finesse on and off the court is undeniable, and it shows through his new fashion collab. The seven-piece collection combines functional, fast-drying fabrics with striking graphics and refined silhouettes. Most pieces are available in sizes XS-XXL and prices range from $88-$198.

Below, get your hands on the limited-edition Jordan Clarkson collab before it sells out.

Relaxed Sport Tank lululemon Relaxed Sport Tank Available in almond brown, yellow and black, this tank is made of a lightweight mesh to keep you cool and comfortable. $88 Shop Now

Cargo-Pocket Training Pant lululemon Cargo-Pocket Training Pant Whether you wear them on the court or the couch, these cargo pants offer style and comfort with a four-way stretch fabric and tapered fit. $148 Shop Now

