Macy's 4th of July Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Women's Fashion and Accessories Up to 60% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Macy's VIP Sale - Save on Women's Fashion, Handbags and More
Macy's

If you're transitioning your wardrobe to summer and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their 4th of July Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 60% off. 

Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy swimsuit, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's 4th of July Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Levi's, Tory Burch, GUESS and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale items by using the code FOURTH at checkout. 

Shop Macy's 4th of July Sale

With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's 4th of July Sale. 

Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion

Anne Klein Denim Belted Short-Sleeve Midi Shirtdress
Anne Klein Denim Belted Short-Sleeve Midi Shirtdress
Macy's
Anne Klein Denim Belted Short-Sleeve Midi Shirtdress

This effortless shirtdress from Anne Klein can be dressed up with heeled sandals or dressed more casual with white sneakers.

$139$83
WITH CODE FOURTH
Levi's Mid Rise Mid-Length Stretch Shorts
Levi's Mid Rise Mid-Length Stretch Shorts
Macy's
Levi's Mid Rise Mid-Length Stretch Shorts

Score the iconic Levi's style, now in a flexible fit, for summer. 

$50$30
Jessica Simpson Wildflower Park Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Jessica Simpson Wildflower Park Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Macy's
Jessica Simpson Wildflower Park Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

This Jessica Simpson Wildflower Park Square-Neck Swimsuit flatters and shapes the way a one-piece should. 

$108$54
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top

Stay cool all day thanks to the lightweight cotton fabric made for comfort and breathability. 

$45$30
Charter Club Linen Capri Tie-Waist Pants
Charter Club Linen Capri Tie-Waist Pants
Macy's
Charter Club Linen Capri Tie-Waist Pants

Add breeziness to any summer outfit with these drawstring capri linen pants.

$70$47
WITH CODE FOURTH
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt
Macy's
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt

Break the glass ceiling while being the most stylish person in the office when wearing this tweed suit from GUESS. The miniskirt and matching blazer work well with or without the matching top

$148$71
WITH CODE FOURTH
$89$43
WITH CODE FOURTH
Bar III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress
BAR III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress
Macy's
Bar III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress

Mini dresses, like this one from Bar III, are a big trend this summer. We love the playful ruffles and fun, colorful print.

$60$29
WITH CODE FOURTH

Macy's Deals on Handbags

Fossil Kinley Small Leather Crossbody
Fossil Kinley Small Leather Crossbody
Macy's
Fossil Kinley Small Leather Crossbody

This eye-catching all-leather Fossil Kinley Small Crossbody Purse Handbag is sturdy with understated style in just the right colors.

$150$90
I.N.C. Ivah Straw Extra-Large Tote
I.N.C. Ivah Straw Extra-Large Tote
Macy's
I.N.C. Ivah Straw Extra-Large Tote

The I.N.C. Ivah Straw Extra-Large Tote is made with woven straw, and features decorative top handles, dog-clip closure and gold-tone hardware.

$100$60
Coach Luna Shoulder Bag
Coach Luna Shoulder Bag
Macy's
Coach Luna Shoulder Bag

A '90s-inspired staple, crescent-shaped shoulder bags are one of this year's hottest handbag trends. 

$295$177

Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories

Tory Burch Sunglasses, TY7160U 52
Tory Burch Sunglasses, TY7160U 52
Macy's
Tory Burch Sunglasses, TY7160U 52

Get full coverage at half the price in these Tory Burch shades. 

$222$111
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet
Macy's
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet

This dainty pearl bracelet is available in white, yellow or rose 14k gold.

$300$108
WITH CODE FOURTH
Ralph Lauren Ralph Sunglasses, RA5150
Ralph Lauren Ralph Sunglasses, RA5150
Macy's
Ralph Lauren Ralph Sunglasses, RA5150

These Ralph Lauren Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style. 

$95$48

