Macy's 4th of July Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Women's Fashion and Accessories Up to 60% Off
If you're transitioning your wardrobe to summer and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their 4th of July Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 60% off.
Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy swimsuit, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's 4th of July Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Levi's, Tory Burch, GUESS and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale items by using the code FOURTH at checkout.
With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's 4th of July Sale.
Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion
This effortless shirtdress from Anne Klein can be dressed up with heeled sandals or dressed more casual with white sneakers.
Score the iconic Levi's style, now in a flexible fit, for summer.
This Jessica Simpson Wildflower Park Square-Neck Swimsuit flatters and shapes the way a one-piece should.
Stay cool all day thanks to the lightweight cotton fabric made for comfort and breathability.
Add breeziness to any summer outfit with these drawstring capri linen pants.
Break the glass ceiling while being the most stylish person in the office when wearing this tweed suit from GUESS. The miniskirt and matching blazer work well with or without the matching top.
Mini dresses, like this one from Bar III, are a big trend this summer. We love the playful ruffles and fun, colorful print.
Macy's Deals on Handbags
This eye-catching all-leather Fossil Kinley Small Crossbody Purse Handbag is sturdy with understated style in just the right colors.
The I.N.C. Ivah Straw Extra-Large Tote is made with woven straw, and features decorative top handles, dog-clip closure and gold-tone hardware.
A '90s-inspired staple, crescent-shaped shoulder bags are one of this year's hottest handbag trends.
Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories
Get full coverage at half the price in these Tory Burch shades.
This dainty pearl bracelet is available in white, yellow or rose 14k gold.
These Ralph Lauren Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long
Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale
Taylor Swift's $88 Denim Skirt Is Perfect for Summer
Score Huge Discounts on Patio Furniture at Wayfair's 4th of July Sale
The 20 Best Deals to Shop from Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale
The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now
The Stanley Quencher Tumbler Just Dropped in a New Summer-Ready Color
The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $400 Off at This 4th of July Sale
Echelon Exercise Bikes, Treadmills and Rowers Are On Sale Right Now
Target's 4th of July Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture