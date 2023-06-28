If you're transitioning your wardrobe to summer and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their 4th of July Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 60% off.

Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy swimsuit, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's 4th of July Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Levi's, Tory Burch, GUESS and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale items by using the code FOURTH at checkout.

Shop Macy's 4th of July Sale

With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's 4th of July Sale.

Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion

Macy's Deals on Handbags

Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long

Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

Taylor Swift's $88 Denim Skirt Is Perfect for Summer

Score Huge Discounts on Patio Furniture at Wayfair's 4th of July Sale

The 20 Best Deals to Shop from Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

The Stanley Quencher Tumbler Just Dropped in a New Summer-Ready Color

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $400 Off at This 4th of July Sale

Echelon Exercise Bikes, Treadmills and Rowers Are On Sale Right Now

Target's 4th of July Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture